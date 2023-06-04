Gunna claims he isn’t dissing Lil Baby on his first release since accepting a plea deal in the YSL Rico case.
Since Gunna decided to take an Alford plea deal in the YSL Rico case everyone has had something to say about it. Even with the Alford plea not impacting anyone else and him reportedly not taking the stand in the case people still are upset. Lil Boose has led the charge of calling Gunna a rat and publicly wishing for his downfall in his career. Former collaborator Lil Durk couldn’t wait to call him a rat while on a press run to sell some records. During all of this, Gunna stayed out of the spotlight and never reacted. On Friday he finally released his first single since his release.
His new track “Bread and Butter” seems to be a response to everyone with his name in their mouth. It’s a very different track from the usual club banger. Drama immediately emerged upon the records release with internet detectives claiming he called out Lil Baby.
You b*tch-a** n*ggas got me as the topic of the chat
You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat
And the boy that’s like your brother, ain’t nobody speak on that
The city see it clearly if I had to state a fact
You still f*ck with a n*gga that done got yo’ partner
Heard these n*ggas talkin’, only knew ’em ’cause of Slatt
These rap boys need more streams, heard he put my name on wax
Gunna stepped into the comment section on Instagram to reveal he wasn’t sending shots at Lil Baby. However, he didn’t deny anyone else who the internet has speculated he was speaking about. You can listen to the song below and take your guess on who he is calling out.
