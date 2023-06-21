June is a super stacked month that celebrates not only Black music and Juneteenth, but Pride. As such, it’s the perfect time to shine a light on LGBTQ+ celebs thriving not only in the industry but in their loving queer coupledoms.

These perfect pride pairings prove love wins every time.

Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts

On August 29, 2020, Nash quietly married Chicago-bred singer Jessica Betts in a backyard California ceremony. The matrimony-dom may have shocked Nash fans as the 52-year-old Claws star has been married twice before – to men.

The Dahmer actress was married twice before her relationship with Jessica, enjoying a 13-year marriage to ordained minister Don Nash, with whom she shares three kids.

Her most recent divorce from Jay Tucker (m. 2011-2019) was just eight months prior to her engagement to Betts, but when you know, you know.

Although Niecy has kept her professional name, she has officially taken Jessica’s last name. Nash explains that this relationship wasn’t a “coming out” but an important representation of living your truth.

In a super sexy ESSENCE cover story (the first same-sex couple to grace the cover), she shared those sentiments.

“We always lead with our truth,” says Niecy. “Wherever it lands, we know it’s as it should be because there is no failure in the truth.” “The least of my attraction is gender,” “What I was and am still attracted to is Jessica’s soul. She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I’ve experienced it, I can’t imagine going through life without it.”

Da Brat & Jesseca “Judy” Dupart

In February 2020, fans began speculating that rapper Da Brat and entrepreneur Jesseca “Judy” Dupart were a couple, and their loving relationship and engagement were confirmed on March 26th when Judy surprised her bae with matching Bentleys for her birthday. Both women took to social media to share their joy, which sparked heart-eye goo across the internet.

Mind you, this was the first time EVER the So So Def rapper had been open about any relationship and she openly shared that she’s “never experienced this feeling” before.

If you grew up in the 90s, you know that Da Brat’s sexual orientation was an enigma to most, though fans had their speculations.

In a coming-out cover story with Variety, Da Brat later revealed her hesitancy to come out stemmed from her relationship with her church-going grandmother, and not wanting to bring on embarrassment.

It didn’t take long for the Growing Up Hip Hop star to go full-on PDA, joining her bountiful boo on reality TV on the series “Brat Loves Judy”.

Fans watched their budding love blossom until eventually witnessing their extravagant matrimony-dom which took place on February 22, 2022.

Fast forward one-year post-nuptials and more congratulations are in order as they’re expecting a baby via an “eager entrepreneur” from a cryobank.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” said Brat. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.” “I started looking at life so differently,” said Da Brat. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

As previously reported, the couple was under fire amid controversy over the race of the non-black sperm donor, which Judy quickly shut down.

“Our baby was created with a HEALTHY baby first mindset once we learned all the things, was a hard decision and of course, we didn’t want to add any other stigmas or anything to our child but we had SEVERELY limited options,” she wrote. “Thanks to all the people supporting us on our journey and I truly hope this brings Awareness to more black men to donate.”

Now, the couple excitedly awaits the arrival of their precious baby bundle!

See more queer celeb love stories on the flip!