Missy Elliott deserves all the flowers, and the 2023 Black Music Honors are the latest to recognize her with the Music Innovator Award.

Congratulations are in order for Missy, who truly embodies the title of Music Innovator Icon. Just after news of her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, she received the award at the Black Music Honors.

On May 19, DeRay Davis and LeToya Luckett hosted the 8th annual event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. The star-studded night was a celebration of legendary artists, musicians, and institutions in African-American music.

The rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer took to social media, thanking the Black Music Honors for showing her so much love.

“Thank you to everyone at the @blackmusichonors for this Music Innovator Icon award! I never take these moments for granted it warms my HEART to even be ACKNOWLEDGED! I am honored to be apart of the CULTURE & MUSIC🙌🏾I still punch myself alot because It do still feel like a dream at times,” the humble legend wrote on Instagram.

Other honorees include SWV, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Jeffery Osborne, and The Hawkins Family.

“Black music is the heartbeat of our culture, and the honorees for this year’s Black Music Honors represent the soul of American music, founder and executive producer Don Jackson said in a statement. “We pay homage to the musical innovators who have paved the way for future generations. Our tribute performances not only celebrate the honorees of yesterday but also showcase the influence and impact of their iconic sounds and styles on today’s artists with a beautiful symbiosis of past and present.”

Missy Elliott Reunites With Tweet And Nicole Wray

In addition to many of Missy’s famous friends cheering her on, That Grape Juice reports that she reunited with Tweet and Nicole Wray for the occasion.

The former protégées hit the stage to perform their classic collaborations like “Oops (Oh My)” and “Why You All In My Grill?”

Nicole shared a picture of the special night with Missy and Tweet on her Instagram. Even Nicole’s outfit was part of Black music history. She noted that June Ambrose originally made it for her Make It Hot music video in 1998.

Earlier this year, the Grammys also honored Missy Elliott with the Global Impact Award.

Tweet, Ciara, and honoree Lil Wayne literally and figuratively gave Missy her flowers for more than 30 trailblazing years in the game.

Former Desitny’s Child Members LeToya Luckett & LaTavia Roberson Reunite On The Black Music Honors Red Carpet

Tweet and Nicole showing Missy love was one of many heart-warming moments at the 2023 Black Music Honors. There was also a mini Destiny’s Child reunion.

LeToya stunned on the red carpet with her Grammy-winning former groupmate LaTavia Roberson. The motivational speaker said she was LeToya’s date and attended to honor fellow girl group greats SWV.

The 2023 Black Music Honors will premiere on the Stellar Network on June 3 and broadcast in syndication from June 10 – July 2 for Black Music Month. BounceTV will also air the show on June 19.

Congratulations to Missy Elliott on her well-deserved Music Innovator Award from the Black Music Honors!