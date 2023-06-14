Bossip Video

Two #MAFS exes are discussing what went wrong in their marriage and BOSSIP’s giving you an early exclusive look.

During next week’s Married At First Sight reunion airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Jasmine and Airris chatting with host Kevin Frazier about their decision to part ways.

Kevin is bringing the tough questions and he asks Airris about what really happened between him and the beauty pageant queen.

As previously reported Airris seemed initially blown away by her beauty, but on the honeymoon he said that he was not attracted to Jasmine because he liked thicker women.

When Kevin Frazier asks Airris if that’s all it was, however, Airris refuses to answer.

“I think out of respect for myself and Jasmine, I won’t answer that,” says Airris reluctantly.

Kevin however won’t let up.

“You come down the aisle you see this woman and you say, ‘oh wow’—and then things turned. I’m confused,” says the host. “I guess you just have to stay confused because if I was to say what I wanted to say, I would get nailed to cross,” replies Airris. “Nobody deserves that, I have respect for her, I have respect for her family, I care about her, I care about her family.”

Jasmine also admits that hearing Airris say he didn’t find her attractive was her worst fear.

“Coming into this that was my worst fear, my husband not being attracted to me,” she says. “I was attracted to him and I liked him—that was my worst fear and it happened.”

Despite Airris not going into detail about what caused his lack of attraction, Kevin Frazier plays a clip of him admitting that he’s attracted to Serena Williams’ body type while noting that Zendaya “might bet too small” for him.

Jasmine notes that with her body type, she’s between both of those celebrities, and Kevin agrees while noting that Jasmine was within Airris’ “attraction parameters.”

With that, he wonders if that’s why the #MAFS husband wasn’t attracted to the cheer coach, or if there’s something else.

There may be another reason why, but Airris declines to reveal it.

“I will just say again, what I said earlier without naming specifics because I’m not here to do that,” says Airris. “The slim [body] type that don’t have anything with why we’re sitting here today.”

Ultimately Airris and Jasmine agree that there was no romantic spark between them and they got along great—as friends.

“It’s not romantic,” says Jasmine. “When he friend zoned me on the honeymoon, we literally became friends.”

Take an exclusive look below.

You’ll have to wait to see what goes down with Jasmine and Airris at the reunion, but you can see some familiar faces tonight during the #MAFS cast-tell-all special.

Lindsey of #MAFS season 14 is none too pleased with her cast mate Steve who’s on the special alongside his apparent new girlfriend, Mindy from #MAFS season 10.

Lindsey, who was married to Mark “The Shark” says she has no ill feelings toward Mindy but she makes no qualms about her feelings about Steve.

“This man’s a lying piece of trash,” she says. “Because he’s lying and calculated and trash. I watched him manipulate, lie, and create stories about me and I know what he did to my friend,” she adds referencing Steve’s ex, Noi.

OOP!

A new episode of #MAFS airs TONIGHT, Wednesday, June 14 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!