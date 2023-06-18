Bossip Video

On Gunna’s new album, A Gift & A Curse, the rapper addresses the shots fired at him by the Hip Hop community following his unexpected prison release.

The 15-track album hit music streaming services on Friday. The internet has been dissecting Gunna’s lyrics that confront his critics, loyalty to Young Thug, and industrious comeback effort.

The most poignant theme that seems to haunt the Atlanta native is his battle with the label of “snitch.” It follows him in social media conversations and from his industry peers after taking a plea deal.

Gunna — born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens — struck an agreement with prosecutors in the YSL RICO case in December. Many believe he gave officials information that would help convict his record label’s founder and long-time friend, Young Thug.

On the track “Cash Sh–,” Gunna refers to Thugger as his brother and the individuals hating on him. “You n***** broke, energy low I don’t really care though/Out the barrel, man, free my bro Jeffro/Back to business, it’s way more dinero” on the track “Cash S—-.”

The entertainer couldn’t possibly be foolish enough to refer to illegal street money. Fans assume he is speaking of the money that can be gained by YSL Records and 300 Entertainment from releasing music.

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper and countless members of the YSL label were arrested in May of last year and charged with conspiracy to violate the state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, by engaging in a string of illegal activity to acquire property and money.

Gunna Opens Up About Young Thug, Fans React To A Gift & A Curse

He expressed how the reality of his situation weighed on him. The 30-year-old confessed he sobbed in his jail cell as he thought of his friend, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams.

He raps, “Only I done criеd, ’cause this feeling for my bro King Slime/And you know my mind, you done watched that n**** grow/I know you hear the lies”, on the song “I Was Thinking”.

Social media weighed in with mixed perspectives after listening to the rapper’s project.

One user tweeted, “Gunna is just that guy man. Not many can chat to this guy when it comes to making songs man. Bread and butter gets unlimited plays.”

Another agreed with his assessment of the YSL member’s musical abilities:

“Not for nothing “bread and butter” the best song out 😂 I hate to admit it but yeah Gunna flow unmatched…just told so u always be like damn while listening to it”

Someone else wrote despite loving the song, their feelings about his alleged actions remain.

“Gunna snapped on bread and butter 👌 he still a snitch though”

Some listeners didn’t care about the rapper allegedly being a rat.

“Idgaf what y’all say about Gunna. I’m playing tf out of Bread and Butter.”

Fans immediately began to wonder how Young Thug felt about the “Top Off” rapper’s lyrics. They didn’t have to wait too long because he seemingly has a response in the works titled “Business is Business.”

Slime’s IG page posted a link to a QR code that leads viewers to a site with a countdown feature ending 5 days from now. It seems this will be just enough time for Gunna’s project to make waves and chart on Billboard.

Could this all simply be strategic marketing that Jeffrey and Sergio are in on together?

If so, YSL seems to be playing chess, not checkers.