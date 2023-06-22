ThAs if it wasn’t already hot enough outside — Jayda Cheaves just turned the temperature up modeling a range of new swimwear by PrettyLittleThing.
Pretty Thicc Ting: Jayda Cheaves Covers Her Curves With Barely There Bikinis By PLT
Our friends at PrettyLittleThing sent over a few photos of the entrepreneur, influencer, mom and model wearing some of their stunning swimwear.
Jayda Wayda wowed us in bathing suits in the many shades of the rainbow… From apple green to lime to blue, as well as metallic shades like the coppery orange you see below:
Which is your favorite so far?
Hit the flip for more swimsuits and angles.
-
