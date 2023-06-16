Whew lawd!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid buzzy celebrity headlines including YK Osiris getting dragged for aggressively trying to kiss Sukihana without her consent, Dwyane Wade revealing why he started going 50/50 on bills with Gabrielle Union, Michael Jai White nearly kerfuffling at a screening of The Blackening, K. Michelle hard-launching her Country music career as ‘Puddin,’ and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Yung Miami making her return to the series after stirring up hysteria over her viral Q&A with fans.

The City Girls rapper trended (again) after answering all sorts of personal questions including nosy inquiries into her ongoing somethingship with Diddy.

“If you got pregnant by Diddy would you keep it?” one fan asked. Caresha simply replied: “Yeah.”

She also revealed that her and Diddy had their first date at Tootsies.

Unfortunately for City Girls fans, Caresha didn’t exactly have any concrete deets about a new album that she’s teased in the past few weeks.

“When are we getting the official album announcement?” one fan asked. “End of this month or beginning of next month?” “Chile idk don’t ask me s**t fr,” the rapper replied.

Chile idk don't ask me shit fr! https://t.co/lMc9N6FE7T — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) June 15, 2023

Another follower asked, “whats your best freaky song, movie or on the low? or the one that’s on the new album.” Caresha replied: “The one that’s on the album lordddddttttt my mouth.”

The one that's on the album lordddddttttt my mouth 🤭🤭 https://t.co/pkwjxeVZAF — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) June 15, 2023

There’s also big baddie energy from and Bernice Burgos, Chinese Kitty, and Ayisha Diaz so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.