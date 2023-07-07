Bossip Video

Essence Fest ’23 was EPIC

This year’s scorching hot Essence Fest was a star-studded extravaganza bustling with well-moisturized vibes, snazzy street fashions, delicious NOLA delicacies, and epic experiences that we’ve compiled for you below:

Missy Elliott’s Supa Dupa Sneaker Soirée

Missy’s intergalactic birthday bash brought out Jill Scott, Jermaine Dupri, Ari Lennox, and more for a legendary night of dancing, delicious eats, and premium drinks at the Four Seasons New Orleans.

They Cloned Tyrone x Lemon Pepper Wet Party

Netflix/Strong Black Lead teamed up with popular party purveyors Lemon Pepper Wet for an invite-only NOLA spectacular with beautiful somebodies, flowing cocktails, and surprise performances by Juvenile and Big K.R.I.T.

Disney’s NOLA Brunch

The entertainment giant cranked the magic machine to 10 for a dazzling soirée featuring our favorite Disney characters, delicious southern eats and cocktails, and live entertainment.

Princess Tiana, Drum Major Mickey, and special guests including Erika Alexander wowed the crowd at the enchanting event highlighting Disney’s “Came To Play” campaign.

Soon after the magic cleared, guests were whisked away to the Convention Center for a special announcement about the Disney Dreamers Academy.

Gospel star Pastor Mike Jr. joined Disney Signature Experiences Vice President Tracey D. Powell and Disney Parks Media Rep Princeton Parker on stage to announce the opening of applications and nominations for the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy.

The all-inclusive 4-day program at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is designed to broaden career and personal development for a select group of 100 teens from Black and underrepresented communities across America.

Students looking to achieve their dreams can apply and, for the first time this year, be nominated for the program.

“We’re seeking the next generation of big dreamers to bring to Walt Disney World for the 17th year of this life-changing program,” said Powell, who is also the program’s executive champion. “Any teen in your life who aspires to achieve their goals should apply. You never know where it could take them!”

Exclusive Haunted Mansion brunch

Haunted Mansion stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson, and director Justin Simien kicked off their Essence festivities by attending a frightfully fun Influencer Brunch at the Grand Oaks Mansion at River City Venues.

There, they participated in a Q&A moderated by ABC’s Race and Culture executive producer Nzinga Blake, enjoyed themed food, specialty drinks, and live entertainment.

The foolish mortals in attendance received special gift bags with mini posters, water bottles, fanny packs, and Fandango movie tickets on behalf of Haunted Mansion.

Check out the trailer below:

Black Excellence Brunch

The elegant all-white affair brought together celebs, tastemakers, and media mavens for an opulent celebration of Sheryl Lee Ralph in the latest installment of the popular brunch series.

STARZ’s #TakeTheLead Day Party

The swanky event treated guests to a smorgasbord of delicious eats, flowing cocktails, casual conversations between STARZ of hit shows like P-Valley, and hip-moving grooves at Cochon in NOLA.

Shea Moisture’s #AGreatDayWithShea Pop-Up

The popular beauty brand brought Harlem to NOLA for an immersive experience with buzzy panels featuring stars like Coco Jones, workshops, and free goodies.

PATTERN House of Hydration

Guests were treated to fun in the sun, styling booths, goodie bags, and good company in NOLA’s garden district.