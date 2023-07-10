Bossip Video

The shade is STILL strong between a current Real Housewife of Atlanta and a vet who made a rare appearance on Sunday’s show.

Kenya Moore is calling out Kim Zolciak after the #RHOA OG appeared on the latest episode alongside Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and Deshawn Snow.

During a dinner scene, Zolciak quipped, “Uh, really? that b*** is still alive?” while recalling her previous feud with Kenya.

If you can remember, the two butted heads back in season 10 when Kim questioned the validity of Kenya’s marriage to Marc Daly, and Kenya responded by shading Kim’s child.

“Have you guys met her husband?” asked Kim, to which Kenya inferred that Kim was “pimping out her daughter” Brielle Biermann for John Legend ticekts.

Kenya also cosigned NeNe Leakes’ claims of racism about the Don’t Be Tardy star and Kim went on to accuse Kenya of also making a transphobic comment.

Now amid their latest tift, Kenya thinks that Kim’s words about her were “truly evil” and she’s alleging that the former Bravo star just wants a spot on the show.

“I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…” tweeted Kenya. “Learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA.” “One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth,” she added referencing Kim assuring the ladies that her marriage to Kroy Biermann was rock solid and denying that her home was in foreclosure.

Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Recently Reconciled & Called Off Their Divorce

Kim’s brief #RHOA appearance came before she and Biermann filed for divorce in May.

Things turned nasty between them with Biermann accusing his estranged wife of having a gambling addiction and Kim accusing the ex-footballer of having substance abuse issues. Despite that, the two reconciled and called off their divorce this month after being spotted taking their four biological children to a church service.

Several people think the previous divorce filing was staged and a desperate attempt at getting Bravo’s attention…

and Kenya agreed that something seemed awry.

Moreover on the #RHOA After Show, she said that she thought it was a way for the couple to get out of debt.

