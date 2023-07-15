The gag is Keke Palmer’s copious cakes prove a baby does a body goodt! The new mom explained how motherhood helped her get finer and freer.

After giving birth to her darling baby boy Leodis (Leo), Keke’s fuller physique quickly ushered her into the “bad mom’s club.”

Her child’s father, Darius Jackson, attempted to police her attire yet in true Keke fashion, she has doubled, tripled, and quadrupled down on the sexy ensembles, even recently posting an IG reel in an alluring denim dress.

The Turnt Up With The Taylors star captioned the clip featuring her song “Right Now”, “No doubt, I’m the baddie that you talking about …. ”.

The Alice actresses’ make-up was beat to perfection in this sultry photo that received over a million double taps.

The $365 strapless Moschino get-up had the gworls gagging. The top was designed like a buttoned waistband on a pair of jeans. She matched the form-fitting dress with a denim trench of the same wash draped off her shoulders and accessorized with two diamond choker necklaces.

Influencer Raye Raye commented, “Kee keeeeeeeee!!! I’ve been trying to breath!!! Lemme breeaatthhhhhhhg” and Jordin Sparks added, “This is a woman who has stepped into her power. I see you, @keke.”

The singer attended the screening of her new film, Big Boss, at the Howard Theatre. She wrote in the caption of her last carousel of photos,

“The energy in the room was incredible and the conversation we had was teaaaa. I’m so thrilled to continue to grow not just as an artist but a conduit in telling my story of making it in this industry all these years.” She continued, “It hasn’t been easy but @keytvnetwork is my love letter and bridge to all those just like me. So thankful for this journey God has placed me on, nothing but gratitude!”

The people have been loving the looks and the confidence KeKe has been oozing since she birthed her bambino. On Twitter, one user wrote, “KeKe Palmer’s baby daddy prolly crying in the car, punching air after those denim pics #KekePalmer.”

