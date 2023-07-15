The gag is Keke Palmer’s copious cakes prove a baby does a body goodt! The new mom explained how motherhood helped her get finer and freer.
After giving birth to her darling baby boy Leodis (Leo), Keke’s fuller physique quickly ushered her into the “bad mom’s club.”
Her child’s father, Darius Jackson, attempted to police her attire yet in true Keke fashion, she has doubled, tripled, and quadrupled down on the sexy ensembles, even recently posting an IG reel in an alluring denim dress.
The Turnt Up With The Taylors star captioned the clip featuring her song “Right Now”, “No doubt, I’m the baddie that you talking about …. ”.
The Alice actresses’ make-up was beat to perfection in this sultry photo that received over a million double taps.
The $365 strapless Moschino get-up had the gworls gagging. The top was designed like a buttoned waistband on a pair of jeans. She matched the form-fitting dress with a denim trench of the same wash draped off her shoulders and accessorized with two diamond choker necklaces.
Influencer Raye Raye commented, “Kee keeeeeeeee!!! I’ve been trying to breath!!! Lemme breeaatthhhhhhhg” and Jordin Sparks added, “This is a woman who has stepped into her power. I see you, @keke.”
The singer attended the screening of her new film, Big Boss, at the Howard Theatre. She wrote in the caption of her last carousel of photos,
“The energy in the room was incredible and the conversation we had was teaaaa. I’m so thrilled to continue to grow not just as an artist but a conduit in telling my story of making it in this industry all these years.” She continued, “It hasn’t been easy but @keytvnetwork is my love letter and bridge to all those just like me. So thankful for this journey God has placed me on, nothing but gratitude!”
The people have been loving the looks and the confidence KeKe has been oozing since she birthed her bambino. On Twitter, one user wrote, “KeKe Palmer’s baby daddy prolly crying in the car, punching air after those denim pics #KekePalmer.”
KeKe Palmer’s baby daddy prolly crying in the car, punching air after those denim pics 😄 #KekePalmer
— Shante | UGC Creator (@shadesof_shante) July 14, 2023
See what Keke Palmer said about finding a new freedom in motherhood and Darius Jackson’s struggles with her fame after the flip!
Keke Palmer Says Motherhood Freed Her, Darius Jackson Admits To Struggling With Her Fame
Our favorite cousin’s posts follow Darius’ shaming about her wearing less and going out more to Usher’s concert. “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” he tweeted about Keke’s sheer dress over a black thong bodysuit.
The Nope star responded by posting photos on her IG profile in the figure-flattering look. Keke added the caption, “I wish I had taken more pictures, but we were running late.”
Darius recently admitted that dating someone with celebrity status was “overwhelming and intense.”
“It really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well,” he said.
Keke is giving “that’s a ‘you’ problem energy” because she hasn’t allowed his standards of perfection to dim her light. The Disney vet revealed to People that birthing baby Leo unshackled her ways she couldn’t have predicted.
“I was really always preoccupied on the low key of my body and then after I had a baby, it kind of freed me in a way where I just didn’t care as much and so the fact that I didn’t care, it made me just have an ease and a comfortability and a love for myself in a way that I didn’t have before,” she expressed. “And it just gave me a sense of freedom that I can’t describe, where I’m not afraid, because it’s like, this is what I have, this is who I am.”
The Scream Queens star continued, “I never would have imagined that my son would have given me such a deep confidence and empowerment to just really be like, ‘Yo, we about to do this. And it made me feel so strong because after having a baby you are kind of beat down a little bit,” the podcaster said. “But with the love that I feel at home I just say, ‘girl, we about to make this work.’ It transformed me into someone else.”
Keke enjoys motherhood so much, there’s no limit to the children she may have in the future. The “It’s My Turn Now” singer revealed that she’s “probably going to have about 12 kids.”
“I mean, for anybody that doesn’t want it your life is fabulous if that’s not what you want and if you do want it, get ready for a ride because it is a blessing beyond a blessing. I’m probably going to have about 12 kids, don’t play with it now.”
New mothers often suffer from postpartum depression after giving birth, so it’s nice to see Keke living her best life. She is keeping her foot upon the necks of the public.
There’s nothing like seeing a Black woman live in her power.
