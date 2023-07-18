Although she “doesn’t even go here” when it comes to The Real Housewives of Potomac, a friend of the show is seemingly enjoying the attention she got for a headline-making brawl.

Deborah Williams recently reacted to viral footage of herself brawling with Keaiana Stewart.

Both ladies are not full-time housewives on the Bravo show, but buddies of Ashley Darby and Dr. Wendy Osefo, respectively.

As previously reported Keiana was captured on camera at Washington D.C.’s Zebbie’s Garden beating the brakes off Deborah after a #RHOP filming.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett said someone threw a drink at her while Keiana said that she was hit in the forehead with a glass before getting pulled down in the physical altercation.

The publication’s fight footage shows Candiace picking up a bottle before Keiana is seen shunning Deborah for the drink toss. An object that looks like a glass is then seen hitting her before the K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness owner throws a flurry of punches Deborah’s way. The fight eventually ended after a friend of Deborah’s pulled Keiana down to the ground and security intervened.

Deborah Williams Reacts To #RHOP Fight Footage

In the midst of fan reactions to the fight, Deborah took to Instagram to taunt Keiana for trying to “rip out her real ponytail.”

While showcasing one of Keaina’s nails, she alleged that she got the upper hand in the fight and wondered if the beauty entrepreneur enjoyed being hauled off in an ambulance.

“YOU left your nail in my REAL ponytail that you unsuccessfully could NOT rip out. Lmk if you’d like it back…,” wrote Deborah on her IG story. “Now let someone leak the “whole” video cuz that floor work sure was something wasn’t it SPECIAL K. p.s did you enjoy your ambulance ride (ouch).”

SMH, so childish.

Keiana has yet to respond.

The brutal brawl between these two ladies will reportedly not be shown on #RHOP season 8.

What will be shown, however, is a calmly filmed finale hosted by Mia Thornton.

Hit the flip for details.