Bossip Video

Gunna is returning to the stage for his first post-jail concerts this September with shows In Los Angeles & NYC.

Last month Gunna proved he wasn’t hiding after taking an Alford Plea and faced the snitch allegations on his new album. A Gift & A Curse was released and fans cleared Gunna of any wrongdoing almost immediately. Despite his peers like Lil Durk, Boosie Badazz, and others slandering the rapper his talent showed what sets him aside. Furthermore, the album had zero features and delivered his first top 10 hits with ‘fukUmean’.

Play

The video for the single is pushing his album to new heights. Gunna’s album is seemingly still in rotation while his detractor’s projects have come and gone. His break-out single is also showing no signs of slowing down being one of Spotify’s most streamed records.

To keep the momentum going Gunna is putting on two shows for his fans on the East and Westcoast. The first show will go down in NYC on September 9th. This show will be appropriately titled ‘The Gift’.

The Second show will go in a Sunny place for shady people better known as Los Angeles. What better place to perform ‘The Curse’ than Los Angeles? The show will take place on September 28. Will you be pulling up to watch Gunna perform for the first time in over two years?