Yammmazing Grace: Precious Lee Blessed Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Spin Bout U’ Video & Sizzled The Internet

Social media is buzzing over plus-sized supermodel Precious Lee stealing the show in Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Spin Bout U’ video where thirst leads to their robbery and untimely demise while at sea in the thrilling short film.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the cinematic visuals pop whenever Precious Lee is on screen as a stunning reminder that thick girls are, indeed, winning.

“Someone’s getting dropped for youuuu😇,” Lee captioned a photo from the video shoot.” @champagnepapi + @21savage ⚔️Spin Bout U⚔️ video directed by @davemeyers out now. Of course it’s epic and delicious with this incredible team. We had fun with this one🍾”

Naturally, Lee gets saved by the duo before robbing and executing them with the help of a band of baddie bandits.

OMG, Precious Lee is the lead in the Spin Bout U video

😍😍 I'm obsessed. THICK GIRLS WINNING!!! pic.twitter.com/RswwvxBo2V — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) February 24, 2023

This thirst appearance comes after her ascension to stardom as a body posi bombshell whose modeled for several high-end fashion companies including Versace, Ivy Park, Miu Miu, and Savage Fenty.

Back in September, Lee stunned on the cover of Vogue Italia in a black turtle neck dress and coat. For her, “it was nothing short of magical.”

“…This cover gives me hope for the future of fashion and media because the change isn’t a fantasy anymore,” she captioned underneath a photo of her Vogue cover on Instagram. “It’s here and I couldn’t possibly be more grateful to contribute to this transformation in imagery. Celebrating blackness isn’t a fad and to be apart of.”

The buxom beauty followed up with a lengthy post expressing her hope that the cover inspired others to stay true to their “vision.”

“My hope is that this cover inspires someone to see the power in holding your own vision, not the one of naysayers,” she wrote. “And don’t let anyone tell you that your protest isn’t valid when it is literally always time to do what’s right.”

When did you fall in love with Precious Lee?