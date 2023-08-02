Alexa, play Shaggy “It Wasn’t Me”…
In a hilarious turn of events, Lil Meech found himself entangled in a cheating scandal stemming from leaked footage of him entering an unidentified woman’s apartment just a day after Summer Walker implied he cheated during their short-lived relationship.
In now-viral footage obtained by The Shade Room, Meech, 23, can be seen entering a Houston apartment behind the big booty woman without a grocery bag in sight.
Naturally, social media exploded with jokes over Meech’s alleged cheating, prompting the actor to upload a video explaining that he was innocently assisting his “cousin” with her groceries.
“Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house. We went to the grocery store, man,” said Meech with a slight smirk.
😭
Lil Meech pic.twitter.com/snAFQkBt6d
— keys (@KilosMurrland) August 2, 2023
Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr. and co-star Gianni Paolo wasted no time clowning Meech in the latest chapter of their ongoing Starz feud.
Shortly after the Meech footage surfaced, Summer scampered to her InstaStory to suggest that he pursued a relationship with her for years only to “embarrass her.”
“It’s just crazy how a n***a will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” wrote Summer. “I don’t understand men but ima give it to God.”
She also implored her fans to stop being social media sleuths on her behalf.
“All my fans who love & support me I appreciate y’all so much but y’all ain’t gotta be CIA agents for me lol let’s just move on,” she wrote.
Do you believe Meech was actually helping his cousin with groceries? Tell us down below and peep the funniest reactions to #GroceryGate on the flip.
Meech, where’s the groceries? https://t.co/81zOeDkhuc pic.twitter.com/bX0hAMdtWe
— MISS GRIPPY 🇱🇷 (@KuntaKeaKizzy) August 1, 2023
📌 https://t.co/DRsOdWHZlv pic.twitter.com/D4WVW5O2J1
— Step Real’Solid 💸 (@_SolidForever) August 1, 2023
Lying completion, who winning? pic.twitter.com/DIo9thUQhH
— NATE (@NATERERUN) August 1, 2023
😭
Lil Meech pic.twitter.com/snAFQkBt6d
— keys (@KilosMurrland) August 2, 2023
nobody cousin butt that big idc what Meech say 🙄
— ♱ (@psalmscm) August 1, 2023
Meech was in that apartment like Jody pic.twitter.com/kx0Ip1zNyG
— 888 (@lyemcfly) August 2, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Lil meech when summer walker asks him about the viral ring video pic.twitter.com/gNt1LxPoOZ
— jenufine (@jenufine) August 2, 2023
Damn lil Meech really said: 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/eTIRX1djcn
— Rod T (@_RodT) August 1, 2023
Y’all talking bout Lil Meech ain’t carry no groceries in the house when the girl obviously was hiding them in that big ole ass of hers
— SWAVY 🥇 (@thouxanbanlee) August 2, 2023
Buddy saw Meech and immediately started hating https://t.co/MgwVLk1GIo pic.twitter.com/eZlhBeUOMC
— The Bon Appetit (@Dec__21st) August 2, 2023
lil meech homeboy getting ready to lie for him to summer pic.twitter.com/kChK6yRjCU
— Pony Saint Laurent 🫂 (@ShounMerci) August 1, 2023
-
