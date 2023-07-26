Bossip Video

After fighting rumors the concert was cancelled Live Nation confirms Travis Scott’s ‘Live At The Pyramids‘ will not happen.

Last weekend Travis Scott shut down Miami’s annual Rolling Loud festival and revealed it would be the last time he performed that concert set. He assured fans they could meet him at the Pyramids to see his updated setlist and hear his new album, Utopia. This came weeks after rumors surfaced the event had been cancelled due to ethical concerns in Egypt. Live Nation and Travis both disputed there were any issues and the show would go on. While the confirmation was nice it left a cloud of confusion over the event.

According to TMZ and Live Nation ‘Live At The Pyramids’ has officially been cancelled. Production concerns were cited as the reason for the cancellation not revoked permits.

“Despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert.” Live Nation revealed.

Nevertheless, Travis is still pushing forward with the rollout for Utopia. Shortly after the news broke mysterious Totems in conjunction with the album appeared in Texas.

Additionally, Travis announced his movie Circus Maximus will hit theaters tomorrow in support of Utopia. Furthermore, the Houston rapper has hinted he will be announcing a stadium tour in the near feature. Despite the cancelled show Travis Scott fans are still eating good and there are probably more surprises for Utopia on the way.