Tory Lanez has officially been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

After several attempts for a new trial today Tory Lanez was finally sentenced after being found guilty of shooting the rapper in December. After a nine-day trial, on December 23, 2022, the unanimous verdict was handed down by a jury in Los Angeles Superior Court, convicting the 31-year-old “Luv” singer of assaulting 28-year-old Megan (real name Megan Pete) with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.





Since the shooting in July 2020, Lanez behaved so irrationally with taunts and actions that no one could make sense of. The prosecution cited this in their request for 13 years behind bars.

“His online reach is worldwide (millions of followers plus casual observers) and the defendant’s statements embolden his followers so that they too have been complicit in re-traumatizing the victim,” prosecutors wrote in their memo. “He is responsible for the effect of his words and his actions.”

Today Lanez was sentenced after two days of court proceedings. This is a vastly different outcome than what his legal team was seeking. Lanez’s lawyers requested he be released on probation. Additionally, they wanted him in a residential drug treatment program upon his release to focus on substance abuse and traumatic childhood.

“Assuming the allegations are true, Mr. Peterson’s psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense. Likewise, the current offense is connected to Mr. Peterson’s childhood trauma and mental illness, alcohol-use disorder,” the filing said. “Mr. Peterson’s alcohol-use disorder, although not amounting to a defense, reduced his culpability,” according to the memo from Lanez’s defense lawyers, Jose Baez of Miami, Florida, and Ed Welbourn of Newport Beach, California.

The 10-year sentence comes as Lanez talked in court about still caring for Megan and said they bonded over losing their mothers. Tory will now reportedly see a release from prison around 2032 unless something drastically changes. After almost three years of pain, drama, and social media disputes, everyone involved can finally put this matter behind them.

As you can imagine, the hotties are elated and declaring the sentencing a victory.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney has released a statement praising Megan Thee Stallion for her bravery as this case transpired.