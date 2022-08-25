RHOA Baddies Bring Island Gyal Glam To The Reunion—Whose Perfectly Peach Look Was Your Fave?

The #RHOA Season 14 reunion looks are here and you’ve GOT to see them in allll their island gyal glory.

After a season involving a gaslighting hubby, a Lebron James “dating” rumor, multiple Marlo Vs. Kandi clashes and a date ditching white collar crimes crush, the ladies filmed their reunion and were peppered with questions from Andy Cohen. So far we don’t have a confirmed reunion air date, but we know that the ladies stunned in various shades of peach paying homage to their season in the peach state.

Not only that, it looks like their set was island-themed playing into the cast trip to Jamaica that included a re-torn ACL and an explosive dinner.

While we wait to see what else transpired, BravoTV is sharing details on the reality stars’ outfits, hair makeup, and accessories that included thigh-high slits, diamonds, designers, and elegant ombre.

See details below and tell us whose #RHOA reunion look you’re feeling the most!

Kandi Burruss:

Kandi kept it classy in velvet pink with gold embellishments a thigh-high slit, and a flowing train. Sew Jodie swept her hair into a half-up and half-down style and Kandi sparkled with Sorrelli jewelry.

Dress: Matopeda Atelier; tailoring: EvL. Elle; jewelry: Sorrelli; shoes: René Caovilla; hair: Jodie Rowlands; makeup: Lashonte Pippins; styling: Jami Zeigler.

Shereé Whitfield:

She By She Don’t Play! Shereé Whitfield struck a pose in a peachy pink frock that featured a sexy slash highlighting her cleavage.

Her dress also featured a mermaid-style skirt and train.

Dress: Brides by Nona; jewelry: Ascot Diamonds Atlanta; shoes: René Caovilla; hair: Sebastian Anderson; makeup: Me’Chele Daves; styling: Shereé Whitfield; lashes: Pamper Me Prissy.

Kenya Moore:

Kenya Moore once again looked like a Black Barbie, this time in an Azzi & Osta gown with a pointed hip detail and with exposed sequins. Her hair was teased and featured wand curls and highlights.

Dress: Azzi & Osta; jewelry: personal collection; shoes: Andrea Wazen; makeup: George Miguel Arnone.

Drew Sidora:

Drew Sidora might be promoting “Drop It With Drew” but she didn’t drop the ball with her reunion look.

Drew donned a peach-colored floor-length gown that featured two different gloves and a beat face compliments of Shadlen Hardemon.

Dress: Riley Knoxx Couture; jewelry: Swarovski; shoes: Christian Louboutin; hair: Devonte Averett; makeup: Shadlen Hardemon (Freedom); styling: Jeremy.

Marla Hampton:

The lady of Le’Archive Marlo Hampton kept it classy with tulle ruffles and a billowing train for the #RHOA Reunion.

Always one to rock designer, the diva donned Tom Ford shoes.

Dress: Brides by Nona; jewelry: CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane; shoes: Tom Ford; hair: Jason Scott; makeup: Latisha Chancey; creative director: Justin Perry.

Sanya Richards-Ross:

Opulent Olympian Sanya-Richards Ross attended her first reunion in an asymmetrical dress with a high-neck, long sleeve, and sheer mesh.

The Brides by Nona gown was styled by Ryan Christopher.

Dress: Brides by Nona; jewelry: April Ellerbe; shoes: Christian Louboutin; hair: Theo Barrett; makeup: Yeika Glow; styling: Ryan Christopher.

Which #RHOA Reunion look was YOUR fave?

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo Sundays at 8/7c and the next day on Peacock. Catch up on the Bravo app.