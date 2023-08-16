Sorry, fans! A closure conversation is STILL out of the question for a Real Housewife of Atlanta and her former friend.
Kandi Burruss recently doubled down on never speaking to Phaedra Parks again after their turbulent fallout in #RHOA season 9.
The Old Lady Gang restaurateur was recently asked to comment on possibly having a sit down with Parks whom she parted ways with after it was revealed that she spread a false dungeon drugging rumor centered around Kandi, Todd Tucker, and Porsha Williams.
The topic was recently broached on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast when the former #RHOA producer said the “show was ruined” after fans were “robbed “of a Phaedra and Kandi conversation after the dust settled.
“It’s been years, they should’ve sat down,” agreed King’s guest NeNe Leakes.
"I feel like we were robbed of a Phaedra and Kandi conversation"
"If she can forgive Porsha…..
"Monyetta and Sanya they can say goodbye" #RHOA pic.twitter.com/PTK9LfsUsJ
— The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) August 2, 2023
Despite King and Leakes’ comments, Kandi said that it will absolutely never happen.
On Sunday’s episode of Kandi’s Speak On It YouTube series, she chatted with @TheyLuvJayyy of Urban Soul Suite about the notion that Real Housewives fans were robbed of a Kandi/Phaedra conversation and she didn’t hold back.
“I don’t owe her s***, and I will say that to anybody!” said Kandi. “Not a mother***** thing. I don’t owe her s***. She will never get s*** from me.”
“Now all of a sudden you think I owe her a conversation, for what?!” added Kandi referring toNeNe.
She then went on to reference the moment when Porsha exposed her friend for telling her the rumor at the season 9 reunion. Specifically, the housewife said; “I was served a cease and desist by Kandi, and I no longer can speak on the subject. What I want to do is have Phaedra speak because she’s the one who told me that Kandi said that.”
“It’s like y’all be forgetting or something,” said Kandi on Speak On It. “I don’t forget especially not in this situation, Yall don’t remember Porsha sitting there and saying, ‘No, you [Phaedra] told me that Kandi told you that out her own mouth?'”
““You can’t defend yourselves against blatant liars or people who are so spiteful that [they] would make up anything to tear you down and then hide,” she continued while noting that serious accusations like the ones spread about her “have totally ruined some people.”
She continued,
“Now, thank God that I was able to turn the situation around and it didn’t ruin me.”
That’s not all, however, she went on to allege that the lawyer concocted a way to stop the approval of her liquor license for a restaurant opening.
Hit the flip for more.
During Speak On It, Kandi told her cohost that she believes Phaedra sneakily found a way to stall the approval of her liquor license.
“During the middle of the reunion that year, she was like, ‘How’s everything going with your restaurant?’ For some reason, the liquor license hadn’t been signed off on. And when she did that, I knew she had something to do with it,” Kandi alleged. “Because she was cool with the person who had to sign off at that time.”
She also noted that Phaedra has yet to apologize for her role in spreading the rumor while Porsha has said she’s sorry hence why they’ve made amends.
During the season 9 reunion, Phaedra actually did apologize to Kandi but it was not accepted by the housewife who said the lawyer accused her of being a rapist.
“I shouldn’t have repeated it, I screwed up,” she explained. “I’m sorry Porsha, I didn’t know if it was true or not. If something would have happened to you, I would have been a bad friend.
“I’m sorry — I can apologize, I’m sorry Kandi,” she continuedd. “I shouldn’t have repeated it. I’m sorry, it was bad judgment on my part. I’m sorry.”
Are YOU surprised that Kandi has no interest in having a sit down with Phaedra?
She previously said that if her ex-friend reclaimed her peach she would leave the franchise, so this should honestly come as no shock.
Continue Slideshow
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
#RiverfrontRumble: Black Twitter Explodes Over Soul-Stirring Saltine Smackdown In Montgomery, Drags Anglo-Aggressors Into Alabaster Abyss
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Here’s What Happened When Ciara Revealed She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 With Russell Wilson
-
Slept At Second Base: Jose Ramirez Chin Checks Side Chick-Charmer Tim Anderson In Infield Fisticuffs, Twitter Calls Knockout 'Karma'
-
Caught In 4K: Funniest Reactions To Lil Meech Claiming He Was Helping His Big Booty 'Cousin' With Groceries Amid Summer Walker Cheating Rumors
-
Hall Of Fame Hottie Halle Berry Celebrates 57th Birthday With Daughter Nahla & Boo Thang Van Hunt, Pretties In Pink At World Of Barbie
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.