A streaming scheme set up by Kandi and Todd

Social media is buzzing over Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker‘s scandalous thriller The Pass starring Drew Sidora in a buzzy role that (coincidentally?) mirrors her RHOA storyline.

The provocative Peacock film follows married couple Nina (Drew Sidora) and Maurice (Rob Riley) who give each other a one-night “hall pass” which turns their lives upside down “as the one night of pleasure becomes a tool of deception,” per the synopsis.

The film also co-stars Erica Peeples whose character entangles with Drew in love scenes that sparked tension off-camera between the singer and her estranged husband Ralph Pittman.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Bobby Huntley, The Pass also stars Reece Odum as Cali, Blue Kimble as Chris, Dennis L.A. White as Deon, and Sean Anthony Baker as Hassan.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the RHOA season finale filmed part of the wrap party for The Pass with Todd (who created and executive produced the film with wife Kandi) opening up about the “passion project” on a recent episode.

“I’ve been working on this thing for a minute, you know what I mean? Been secure and insecure about it, and my wife been pushing me, she’s been like, ‘Man, just go and do it.’ So, everything happens at the right time, and we’re going to make magic,” he explained.

What’s your fave scene from The Pass? Do you think they should make a sequel? How did you feel about Kandi’s British accent in the film? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) reactions to the film on the flip.