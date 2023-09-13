Bossip Video

A number of celebs won big at the 2023 VMAs and we’ve got the complete list of winners.

Last night, MTV gathered music’s biggest stars for a night of moon-man honors and amazing performances. From the red carpet to the main show, a time was had during the drama-free night. Nicki Minaj served as the host and blessed her Barbz by performing multiple times. Taylor Swift dominated the awards so much with her eight wins that the awards could have been named after her. Also noteworthy was Diddy delivering an amazing performance alongside his son King Combs before receiving the Global Icon Award.

In case you missed out on the fun, you can check out the official list of winners below.

2023 Video Music Award Winners

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

Saucy Santana – “Booty”

Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

JVKE – “golden hour”

Flo Milli – “Conceited”

Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over”

Armani White – “GOATED”

FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

FLO – “Losing You”

Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin with the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

P!NK – “TRUSTFALL”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

Best Alternative

blink-182 – “EDGING”

boygenius – “the film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”

Shakira – “Acróstico”

Best K-Pop

aespa – “Girls”

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”

SEVENTEEN – “Super”

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE”

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina”

Show of the Summer

Beyoncé

BLACKPINK

Drake

Ed Sheeran

KAROL G

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

BLACKPINK

FIFTY FIFTY

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Song of the Summer

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For? (From Barbie The Album)”

Doechii ft. Kodak Black – “What It Is (Block Boy)”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid (Twin Ver.)”

Gunna – “fukumean”

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – “Karma”

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)”

Best Direction

Doja Cat – “Attention” (Directed by Tanu Muiño)

Drake – “Falling Back” (Directed by Director X (Julien Christian Lutz))

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” (Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Directed by Colin Tilley)

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Directed by Floria Sigismondi)

SZA – “Kill Bill” (Directed by Christian Breslauer)

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Directed by Taylor Swift)

Best Cinematography

Adele – “I Drink Wine” (Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra)

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” (Cinematography by Natasha Baier)

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” (Cinematography by Allison Anderson)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” (Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra)

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” (Cinematography by Marcell Rev)

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” (Cinematography by Russ Fraser)

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Cinematography by Rina Yang)

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” (Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner)

Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” (Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios)

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” (Visual Effects by Carbon)

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” (Visual Effects by CameoFX)

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER)

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Visual Effects by Parliament)

Best Choreography

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” (Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX))

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” (Choreography by Charm LaDonna)

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” (Choreography by Jerry Reece)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead)

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” (Choreography by Monika Felice Smith)

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel)

Best Art Direction

boygenius – “the film” (Art Direction by Jen Dunlap)

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” (Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT))

Doja Cat – “Attention” (Art Direction by Spencer Graves)

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” (Art Direction by Brandon Mendez)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Art Direction by Wes Dogan)

SZA – “Shirt” (Art Direction by Kate Bunch)

Best Editing

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” (Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT))

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” (Edited by Grason Caldwell)

Miley Cyrus – “River” (Edited by Brandan Walter)

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” (Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel)

SZA – “Kill Bill” (Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert)

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Edited by Chancler Haynes)

Video Vanguard Award

Shakira

Global Icon Award

Diddy