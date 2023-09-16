Was Shakira’s performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs so outstanding that it compelled Tiffany Haddish to chase her down like a wild banshee after the show?

Or did the pixie-rocking blonde simply have one too many drinks?

Social media users are dragging Tiffany for her groupie-like behavior caught in 4K. A clip surfaced of the Girl’s Trip actress frantically following Shakira as she aggressively and repeatedly yelled her name….with a Spanish accent.

The 46-year-old singer chatted with attendees and posed for pictures at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as the actress power walked towards her — maneuvering around servers and cocktail tables.

Why is Tiffany doing this Shakira is clearly uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/Vx6E9jI7Sf — valerie complex (@ValerieComplex) September 14, 2023

The Latin legend graced The States with her presence on Sept. 12 to join the 35 other iconic MTV Video Vanguard recipients, but the Columbian singer couldn’t have predicted she would be lightly stalked by a fellow Grammy winner.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer seemingly ignored Tiffany’s cries even when the comedian was literally yelling in her ear drums.

#Shakira while hearing Tiffany Haddish call her name at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/8h15iyFErn — Lenny Kravitz Vape 👑🇨🇺 (@OfficialIy_Ivan) September 15, 2023

The Haunted Mansion actress even began photobombing Shakira on the red carpet. The superstar “escaped” when the opportunity presented itself.

Tiffany was stalking Shakira all night like the Spain tax agency pic.twitter.com/YINwLGZ6EN — Ira (@iramadisonthree) September 15, 2023

