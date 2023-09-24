Bossip Video

Deion Sanders kept his head high after a 42-6 loss to Oregon and promised that game would be the worst you’d see from him and the Buffaloes.

Yesterday, Deion Sanders and the #19 ranked Colorado Buffs faced the #10 Oregon Ducks. Heading into the game virtually no one gave Colorado a chance to win but we still rooted for them as underdogs. Unfortunately, all the Colorado and Deion haters got their wish as Colorado lost the game 42-6.

All eyes were on the post-game press conference to see how Coach Prime would react after such a huge loss and he kept the same energy. According to Sports Illustrated, Coach Prime answered all the questions head-on and even stayed longer to make sure he answered everyone.

Sanders started the press conference by accepting responsibility, calling the game a “good ole-fashioned butt-kicking”.

“That was a really good old fashioned butt kicking,” Sanders said. “We went into the game wanting to dominate several phases. We lost offensively, defensively as well as special teams … hats off to their coaching staff and their head coach, great job and they’re truly prepared.” “We are all accountable for this. Let’s start with me.” But he also said he was looking at the bigger picture.” he continued with a more positive tune. “I know I have on shades, but I can see the future and it looks good,” he said.

However, he also promised the poor performance yesterday would be the worst one we would see from the Buffs.

“One thing I can say honestly and candidly: You better get me right now,” Sanders said. “This is the worst we’re gonna be. You better get me right now.”

Coach Prime also addressed the disrespect from Oregon that included their mascot in gold chains smashing a clock with “prime time” across it. Additionally, Oregon allowed cameras in the locker room before the game to air the disrespectful pre-game speech from their head coach. Even though the speech aired during the game it made its way to prime before he took the mic.

“Teams are trying to beat me,” Sanders said. “They’re not trying to beat our team. They keep forgetting I’m not playing anymore. I had a great career. I got a gold jacket I ain’t buy, so I’m good. But that’s what it really is. I don’t think they get any extra satisfaction, you know? It is what it is. And I signed up for it so let’s go.” “I don’t say something just to say stuff for a click, despite what some people might say. Yeah, I keep receipts.”

Even with Colorado as a 21-point underdog, many people rejoiced in the defeat of Colorado. How will they respond is yet to be seen but one thing is certain Prime has a plan. Additionally, next week is another tough test as they face Caleb Williams and #5 Ranked USC.

You can watch the full post-game press conference below.