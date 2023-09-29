Bossip Video

If you love hip-hop like we love hip-hop you already know this show was one for the books!

Last weekend, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa hosted BOSSIP for a series of events, culminating with a history making stop of the NY State of Mind tour featuring Nas, Wu-Tang Clan and special guests De La Soul, who were joined by none other than Talib Kweli.

Thousands of rap fans flocked to the Hard Rock pool to watch multiple hip-hop legends hit the custom-built stage (literally mounted over the water!). De La Soul thrilled audiences with classics like “Stakes Is High,” “Buddy” and “Rock Co.Kane Flow.” Posdnuous and Maseo were joined by Talib Kweli, who performed verses made famous by the late Trugoy the Dove (David Jolicoeur) who passed away in February of this year.

Kweli also performed a couple of his own songs, including his hit “Get By” to the audience’s delight.

Many fans lined up as early as 10 a.m. to secure prime viewing spots poolside or even in the pool to see their favorite acts perform.

DJ Scratch kept the crowd entertained before the show and as they awaited the arrival of Wu-Tang to the stage.

The show was well worth the wait — the Wu delivered in full — from their litany of group and solo hits.

In addition to flexing his lyrical skills, Method Man had the ladies going crazy over the body he recently flossed for the cover of Men’s Health.

The Staten Island MC’s took turns with Queensbridge’s finest — the one and only Nasir Bin Olu Dara Jones, who made several rotations to the stage to perform hits including, “One Mic,” “If I Ruled The World,” “Oochie Wally” and more.

For nearly three hours Florida hip-hop lovers were thrilled by their favorite emcees, who seemed equally ecstatic over the unique setting and excited audience.

The concert was truly incredible — and while it will be hard to recreate the poolside show we experienced, the NY State of Mind tour still has several more dates in the coming days and weeks. Check out the schedule below, and purchase your tickets HERE.

09/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall *

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *

10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

10/22 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre *

But while we have your attention, please allow us to tell you more about the incredible experiences available at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa.

Hit the flip for details.