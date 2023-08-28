The supersized Real Housewives of Atlanta finale detailed Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman filing docs to end their marriage before one of their “cousins” had a shady hot mic moment.

“Now we see why she was pushing so hard for that adoption because she was like ‘adopt this child so I can go bein my gay lover relationship and you pay the bills!'” said an alleged relative of a #RHOA star.

On Sunday, season 15 of the Bravo show came to a close but before the credits rolled, producers showed the aftermath of Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman filing for divorce. As previously reported the two both filed on the same day within 61 minutes of each other and they’ll face off at the #RHOA reunion over allegations of infidelity on both sides.

Ahead of that, the dissolution of the couple’s marriage was shown including Ralph siding his with his long lost cousin Courtney Rhodes who finally fessed up to calling his wife Drew a “b***.”

Drew wanted her husband to have her back when it came to the jewelry designer but Ralph wasn’t having it.

At first, he wondered what the problem was considering that all of the ladies of #RHOA had dropped the b-word in reference to his wife. He also scoffed at the idea that his cousin offended him by referring to Drew in that way.

“What she say offensive to me?!” asked Ralph.

A sneak peek at what's to come on the #RHOA finale 👀 It all starts TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/TPM1Ld3Scw — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 26, 2023

He then doubled down on the issue to his sister-in-law before Drew burst into tears.

“Well Allison, you’ve called Drew a b*** before!” said Ralph to his wife’s sister.

Drew walks away from Ralph after getting into a disagreement over Courtney using the B word. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/hkKP5nUCxP — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) August 28, 2023

After attending counseling sessions that went absolutely nowhere, Ralph and Drew both filed for divorce before sitting down for confessionals with #RHOA producers.

Drew Sidora And Ralph Pittman #RHOA Recap Their Divorce, Speak On Ty Young Dating Rumors

At the end of the episode, the estranged exes were brought in to discuss their respective divorce filings.

While filming with the production crew Drew continuously broke down in tears and alleged that her husband was unfaithful.

“I lost my voice in the marriage and I allowed things that no woman should allow,” said Drew. “I allowed him to have innaapropiate relationships with women, I allowed Tampa,” said Drew referring to her husband’s mysterious season one dissapearance.

Ralph said that he asked for the divorce but declined to divulge details at the advice of his lawyer. He also declined to address Drew’s allegations that he cheated.

During the episode, viewers also watched Drew realize in real-time that Mimi Faust alleged that she was dating her ex Ty Young.

As previously reported Mimi made the accusation by posting a pic of Drew and Ty together while Ice Spice’s hit “Munch” played in the background.

“That is just so low,” said Drew about the rumor. “Ty and Drew, they have a friendship together,” said Ralph about his wife’s rumored affair. “That’s pretty much as far as I can actually say.”

Drew and Ralph speaks out after news broke out about them getting divorce as season 15 of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta closes. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/7W6HYxdO1s — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) August 28, 2023

And while Ralph declined to offer up alleged details about Drew and Ty, his relative Courtney opened up about what she heard.

