On Tuesday, celebs walked at the carpet at an annual awards show and there were definitely some style standouts; for better, or for worse.
Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre was bustling with stars for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Dubbed Hip-Hop’s hottest night, this year’s show paid homage to 50 years of hip-hop with a non-stop party.
The Fat Joe-hosted show which premieres Tuesday, October 10 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET featured performances from “T.I.” Harris, Nelly, City Girls, Fabolous, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Tyrese, Chingy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Holiday, D-Nice, and Technician the DJ joined previously announced performers.
Included in that performers list was Sexyy Red who made her Hip-Hop awards debut.
Make some noise yall WTF!!!! pic.twitter.com/VCBj6vhbpC
— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 3, 2023
The “Hood’s Hottest Princess” wore her signature color and flashed her signature stack of money on the carpet.
Also seen on the scene were fellow rappers Sukihana who looked pretty in purple…
an always fly Flo Milli…
and Coi Leray who showed off her sinewy stomach.
New York raptresses Scar Lip and Lola Brooke posed for sisterly pics…
while Maiya The Don blew kisses to the cameras.
She was joined on the carpet by the likes of other emcees like Erika Banks…
Gloss Up…
a Left-Eye homage paying GloRilla…
DaBrat who brought her wife Judy…
Baby Tate…
and Big Boss Vette.
Hit the flip to see who else was at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Holding it down for the reality stars was Karlie Redd who looked classy in her couture…
as well as Basketball Wives beauty Brooke Bailey…
and Love & Hip Hop’s Yandy Smith who brought out her family for the occasion.
They were joined by Basketball Wives newbie Meghan James of the Orlando franchise…
#ImpactATL star Ari Fletcher…
Wild N’ Out star Justina Valentine…
Zatima actress Nzinga Imani…
B. Simone…
and Pretty Vee.
And while the ladies held it down, the fellas had some interesting BET Hip-Hop Awards looks.
Hit the flip.
Safaree was “straaaaaaait” shirtless for the Hip-Hop Awards and clearly feeling himself.
“No shirt but best dressed,” he captioned a video of his look.
Other male style standouts included NLE Choppa…
DaBaby…
Clarence who was coupled up with his boo Queen Naija…
Big Tigger who paid homage to his hit show Rap City…
Foggie Raw…
Bow Wow…
and Boosie.
YOU tell us; whose 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards look was your fave???
Hip Hop’s Main Event, “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023, will premiere its annual broadcast on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
