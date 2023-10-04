Bossip Video
On Tuesday, celebs walked at the carpet at an annual awards show and there were definitely some style standouts; for better, or for worse.

BET Hip-Hop Awards

Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre was bustling with stars for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

Dubbed Hip-Hop’s hottest night, this year’s show paid homage to 50 years of hip-hop with a non-stop party.

BET Hip Hop Awards

The Fat Joe-hosted show which premieres Tuesday, October 10 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET featured performances from “T.I.” Harris, Nelly, City Girls, Fabolous, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Tyrese, Chingy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Holiday, D-Nice, and Technician the DJ joined previously announced performers.

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

Included in that performers list was Sexyy Red who made her Hip-Hop awards debut.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

The “Hood’s Hottest Princess” wore her signature color and flashed her signature stack of money on the carpet.

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

Also seen on the scene were fellow rappers Sukihana who looked pretty in purple…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

an always fly Flo Milli…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

and Coi Leray who showed off her sinewy stomach.

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

New York raptresses Scar Lip and Lola Brooke posed for sisterly pics…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

while Maiya The Don blew kisses to the cameras.

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

She was joined on the carpet by the likes of other emcees like Erika Banks…

 

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

Gloss Up…

BET Hip Hop Awards

a Left-Eye homage paying GloRilla…

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

DaBrat who brought her wife Judy…

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Baby Tate…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

and Big Boss Vette.

BET Hip Hop Awards

Hit the flip to see who else was at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

 

BET Hip Hop Awards

Holding it down for the reality stars was Karlie Redd who looked classy in her couture…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

as well as Basketball Wives beauty Brooke Bailey…

 

BET Hip Hop Awards

and Love & Hip Hop’s Yandy Smith who brought out her family for the occasion.

 

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

They were joined by Basketball Wives newbie Meghan James of the Orlando franchise…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

#ImpactATL star Ari Fletcher…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

 Wild N’ Out star Justina Valentine…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

Zatima actress Nzinga Imani…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

B. Simone…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

and Pretty Vee.

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

And while the ladies held it down, the fellas had some interesting BET Hip-Hop Awards looks.

 

BET Hip Hop Awards

Hit the flip.

BET Hip Hop Awards

Safaree was “straaaaaaait” shirtless for the Hip-Hop Awards and clearly feeling himself.

“No shirt but best dressed,” he captioned a video of his look.

Other male style standouts included NLE Choppa…

BET Hip Hop Awards

DaBaby…

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Clarence who was coupled up with his boo Queen Naija…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

Big Tigger who paid homage to his hit show Rap City…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

Foggie Raw…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

Bow Wow…

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

and Boosie.

BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards

YOU tell us; whose 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards look was your fave???


Hip Hop’s Main Event, “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023, will premiere its annual broadcast on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

