On Tuesday, celebs walked at the carpet at an annual awards show and there were definitely some style standouts; for better, or for worse.

Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre was bustling with stars for the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Dubbed Hip-Hop’s hottest night, this year’s show paid homage to 50 years of hip-hop with a non-stop party.

The Fat Joe-hosted show which premieres Tuesday, October 10 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET featured performances from “T.I.” Harris, Nelly, City Girls, Fabolous, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Tyrese, Chingy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Holiday, D-Nice, and Technician the DJ joined previously announced performers.

Included in that performers list was Sexyy Red who made her Hip-Hop awards debut.

Make some noise yall WTF!!!! pic.twitter.com/VCBj6vhbpC — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 3, 2023

The “Hood’s Hottest Princess” wore her signature color and flashed her signature stack of money on the carpet.

Also seen on the scene were fellow rappers Sukihana who looked pretty in purple…

an always fly Flo Milli…

and Coi Leray who showed off her sinewy stomach.

New York raptresses Scar Lip and Lola Brooke posed for sisterly pics…

while Maiya The Don blew kisses to the cameras.

She was joined on the carpet by the likes of other emcees like Erika Banks…

Gloss Up…

a Left-Eye homage paying GloRilla…

DaBrat who brought her wife Judy…

Baby Tate…

and Big Boss Vette.

