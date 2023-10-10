Bossip Video

The Color Purple is coming

You only have a few months left to get your opening day outfits together for The Color Purple which promises a “bold new take on the beloved classic” about the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond.

Check out the spectacular new trailer below:

Play

Directed by visionary filmmaker Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King), The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

With growing hype surrounding the film, the star-studded cast has commanded attention on the promo tour that kicked off at CinemaCon where Oprah, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks opened up about the buzzy ensemble film that also stars Ciara (who makes a brief cameo in the trailer), David and Tamela Mann, and Louis Gossett Jr.

‘I was standing beside some amazing actors who made me step my game up,’ said Fantasia who reprises her Broadway role as ‘Celie’ in the film. ‘My life was so much like hers at the time so stepping into her shoes night after night was heavy… so I had to pull up some things that I had buried but I felt safe doing it because my director and cast surrounded me and I was able to go back into that place. I am Celie.’

Moviegoers can expect to experience every emotion during the star-studded musical that opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

‘You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna cry, everybody brings it,’ she added. ‘But in the end, you’ll be healed. Because guess what? I was healed.’

Will you be seated for The Color Purple opening weekend? How do you feel about Ciara as adult Nettie? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over her cameo in the trailer on the flip.