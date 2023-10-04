YEWNIQUE!

We’re back with the third and final collection of BAElien superstars, fashion supernovas, and cosmic cowgirls who delivered intergalactic slayyys with a splash of yeehaw at Queen Bey‘s massively successful Renaissance World Tour.

With $579 million in global earnings, the 56-city World Tour surpassed The Weeknd‘s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour ($350 million), Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ Tour ($311 million), and Bruno Mars‘ ’24K Magic’ Tour ($305 million) as the highest grossing tour by a female artist in history and the seventh highest grossing tour overall.

Along the tour, Beyoncé had an impressive list of special guests including Kendrick Lamar in Los Angeles to perform their kinetic remix of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM”, Hot Girl Coach Megan Thee Stallion to perform the Grammy-winning “Savage Remix” in Houston, and her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter who delivered electric boom kacks across several tour stops.

Even more special was Bey’s birthday show on September 4 in LA where legend Diana Ross surprised her on stage and sang Happy Birthday in a beautiful moment that gave us the warmest fuzzies.

Iconic in every way, the culture-shifting experience attracted a sea of A-list attendees including Cardi B, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, KeKe Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union, Jordyn Woods, and many more.

The Queen of Surprises, Bey announced RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ that’s sure to shut down movie theaters across the galaxy when it drops December 1, 2023.

“RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

It’s about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans,” per the press release.

Check out the wig-snatching trailer below:

What’s your favorite fashion trend from the Renaissance World Tour? Will you be seated for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ in December? Tell us down below and enjoy another collection of BAElien superstars on the flip.