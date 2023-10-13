Bossip Video
1 of 3

Megan Thee Stallion officially split with her old label, 1501 and announced a “completely independent” new album with a nude “act one” teaser.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess/GA / Getty

After years of bitter beef with her former label, Megan Thee Stallion is entering her comeback era. The rapper is deep in her for her new self-funded project. On Thursday, she teased “act one” of her upcoming project with a sexy and spooky nude photo.

The “Savage” star took to Instagram to flaunt her “body-ody-ody” on Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but long, sharp, fang-like nails and the glow from a green light.

Megan also posted a series of three photos spelling out “Act One” with a snake swallowing its tail as the “O” on Instagram. She captioned the trilogy “Let’s Begin” with a snake emoji on each picture.

The three posts include a scary series of shots continuing the snake theme. One carousel features a close-up of fangs fit for a queen, Megan baring her sexy snake-like grill, and the rapper seemingly ready to bite a woman lying at her knees.

Other shots include Megan holding a white snake and stacks of spiked bracelets on her wrists. Thee Stallion undeniably ate that while looking like a snack across the cryptic clips and photos.

Whatever the Traumazine rapper has in the works, she recently confirmed no labels can hold her back this time.

Read more about Megan Thee Stallion’s “completely independent” announcement after the flip!

Megan Thee Stallion Goes Independent, Announces Self-Funded Next Project: “I Just Want To Do It Myself”

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Like plenty of other frustrated, fed up, and phenomenally talented other Black women, Megan Thee Stallion reached the point of “f*ck it, I’ll do it myself.” Megan’s label not only failed her but seemed to actively sabotage her meteoric rise. Now, she’s taking control of her career. The 28-year-old isn’t just securing the bag, she’s the whole bank!

According to Vulture, the “Bongos” baddie revealed she’s running the show for her next album. With three Grammy wins, a legion of die-hard hotties, and an avalanche of endorsement deals, Meg’s money is even longer her statuesque stallion legs. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Megan announced plans to self-fund her “completely independent” next album.

The TSU graduate took to Instagram Live to share the exciting new money moves with her Hotties.

“The next shit y’all about to see about to be all straight from Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Thee Stallion brain, Megan Thee Stallion wallet.  I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent, since it was just me and my mama,” she recalled.

“I don’t wanna sign to a new label right now because … I just wanna do it myself.”

After an epic debut with her label working against her, imagine what she can do as a free agent. As BOSSIP previously reported, she sued 1501 for $1 million in damages for unpaid royalties. After a court victory considering the Something for the Hotties mixtape an album, Traumazine fulfilled her contractual obligations to the label.

Much like her fellow Texas titan Beyoncé, Megan has everyone on high alert. The “act one” teaser only has fans hungry for more, and it looks like she’s working on something fans can really sink their teeth into.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s “act one” teaser and “completely independent” next project?

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.