Megan Thee Stallion officially split with her old label, 1501 and announced a “completely independent” new album with a nude “act one” teaser.

After years of bitter beef with her former label, Megan Thee Stallion is entering her comeback era. The rapper is deep in her for her new self-funded project. On Thursday, she teased “act one” of her upcoming project with a sexy and spooky nude photo.

Megan Thee Stallion via new IG post. pic.twitter.com/CekmkPubDX — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) October 12, 2023

The “Savage” star took to Instagram to flaunt her “body-ody-ody” on Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but long, sharp, fang-like nails and the glow from a green light.

Megan Thee Stallion I will never eat another bite. pic.twitter.com/zJ0nbp3hga — B. (@BriDASH) October 13, 2023

Megan also posted a series of three photos spelling out “Act One” with a snake swallowing its tail as the “O” on Instagram. She captioned the trilogy “Let’s Begin” with a snake emoji on each picture.

The three posts include a scary series of shots continuing the snake theme. One carousel features a close-up of fangs fit for a queen, Megan baring her sexy snake-like grill, and the rapper seemingly ready to bite a woman lying at her knees.

Other shots include Megan holding a white snake and stacks of spiked bracelets on her wrists. Thee Stallion undeniably ate that while looking like a snack across the cryptic clips and photos.

Whatever the Traumazine rapper has in the works, she recently confirmed no labels can hold her back this time.

