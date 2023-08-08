Bossip Video

Lobos 1707 celebrated Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival in style with LeBron James, Rich Paul, DaBaby, Fred VanVleet, Tristan Thompson, & more.

Toronto’s Caribbean Carinal is always a great time that goes viral on social media and makes everyone wish they would have gone. This year marked the 56th anniversary and thousands flocked to Toronto to celebrate and enjoy the city. The Carnival’s Grand Parade took over the city’s west end and brought out the best outfit designs, curves, and dance moves. Additionally, brands flock to the city to part take in the action as well. LeBron James backed Lobos 1707 pulled up in Toronto and set the city on fire.

This weekend Lobos 1707 brought their table and tequila to Toronto along with LeBron James, DaBaby, Fred VanVleet, Tristan Thompson, Mav Carter, Rich Paul, and more. LeBron being in Toronto had the city buzzing leading up to the weekend. As Bron enjoyed a meal once he landed the entire city showed up to watch him simply eat. Later he would be joined by Drake, Vanfleet, and Mav Carter as the crowd at ONE restaurant grew.

Later on Lobos 1707 captains LeBron James and Diego Osorio hosted a party at Lavelle Toronto. Additionally, DaBaby pulled up and rocked the crowd at the Cabana Poolbar party for Lobos. When it comes to growing liquor brands no one is touching Lobos 1707 right now. The brand is embracing all cultures and backgrounds and truly living the bigger table mission statement.