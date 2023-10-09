The husband of a Real Housewife of Potomac is telling ALL about his estranged wife including the fact that she was allowed to sleep with other people, one of whom is allegedly her new “soulmate” that she”upgraded” to.

“I do agree that Mia married me for my money and the future that she thought I could provide,” said the 71-year-old businessman.

As previously reported Gordon Thornton and Mia Thornton have separated after nearly 11 years of marriage. The news was confirmed by Mia herself who said they “remain committed to their family” and requested privacy as they “figure things out.”

Now in an interview with TMZ, Gordon is alleging that he gave the 38-year-old Bravolebrity permission to be with other men to “satisfy” her needs. He’s peeved, however, that despite him allowing Mia to sleep with other people, she’s allegedly been lying about her escapades.

“I know there’s going to come a time when I probably won’t be able to satisfy all of her needs,” said Gordon to the outlet. “What really aggravates me through all of this, is that I’d given her permission, and yet she still chooses to sneak around, chooses to lie, chooses to continually change her story about what’s going on and why she’s leaving me.”

His words come amid him reportedly being blindsided by the separation that he believes is tied to Mia “upgrading” to a new man.

“I said [she] could see someone — just don’t make it public,” said Gordon who told TMZ he found texts in Mia’s phone and believes she was creeping while he was out of town. “Be careful and don’t involve the kids. Well, she’s still sneaking around and thinking that I didn’t know. “I knew what was going on,” he added.

Gordon alleged that Mia told him that her new boyfriend is her “soulmate” and she’s planning on buying a house with him. According to Gordon, however, Mia’s main interest in the mystery man is only “based on monetary gain.”

“I do agree that Mia married me for my money and the future that she thought I could provide,” said Gordon. “I absolutely believe her leaving me now is tied to the fact that I don’t have access to assets and my funds are limited at this point in time. I absolutely believe that she’s leaving me because she sees an upgrade,” he added.

Oop!

And in case you’re wondering if there’s any hope for a reconciliation, Gordon made it clear that that’s out of the question–unless it was to benefit their two children; Jeremiah, 7, and daughter Juliana, 5.

“My desire is to never, ever, ever be associated with her again beyond our co-parenting situation,” he told TMZ. “If we end up getting back together, it will only truly be for some advantage for the kids. It wouldn’t be for love.”

Interestingly enough, Mia’s best friend isn’t helping to deter the “new man” rumors that Gordon is dishing on.

