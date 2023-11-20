Bossip Video
1 of 3

Miss Quad, “she got it, she got it” including some side-eyes about her attendance at the bachelorette party of her ex-husband’s betrothed. Despite the comments, she remains unbothered and she’s explaining what really went down.

On Sunday’s episode of Married To Medicine, viewers saw Quad calmly walk into the “pamper party” of Lateasha a.k.a. Sweet Tea ahead of her marrying Quad’s ex-husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Married To Medicine

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

While many thought there would be a huge blowup between the ladies, Tea asked Quad to sit next to her and happily accepted gifts from Dr. G’s ex.

“I’m about to throw up in my mouth, why is she here?” asked fellow Married To Medicine star Toya in a confessional before asking the group who invited Quad to the party.

“I’m just really trying to understand Quad ended up walking through the door when she wasn’t invited.”

Quad then shared that she was invited by Phaedra and Phaedra explained why she brought Dr. Gregory’s ex to the party.

“If they are going to talk about Quad, I want to help them remember how much a fun girl she is,” said the lawyer.

Despite Toya’s reservations, Sweet Tea seemed perfectly fine with having Quad at her party and she listened intently as the ex-wife told her that she “feels no animosity” towards her.

The peaceful moment was ruined however when Toya interjected again and noted that Sweet Tea previously grew aggravated with the group for even mentioning Quad’s name.

“Can I be real?” asked Toya. “How is it possible that you never met this girl in your life, and she just pops up at your bridal shower and a week a go you were saying that you didn’t want us bringing up her motherf***g name? And then she comes [here] and you say, ‘Come sit next to me?'”

Ultimately Toya decided that it was time for Quad to leave and as the party planner for the bachelorette bash, she insisted that she was escorted out.

“This is not the time or place,” said Toya. “And Phaedra, can you walk your friend out?”

Sweet Tea agreed that it was for the best, and Quad politely left.

Amid TONSSSS of chatter on social media…

Quad told fans that she would never show up to a party uninvited.

Hit the flip for her tweets about her bachelorette “crashing” controversy.

Miss Quad knows you think there was NO reason for her to be at Sweet Tea’s bachelorette party but she begs to differ.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the reality star shared that production invited her to the bash so she “did her job” as she was told.

https:/twitter.com/AbsolutelyQuad/status/1726435516466286829

She also chimed in on a scene where Sweet Tea said Quad was “a little bit right” about some things concerning Dr. Gregory Lunceford, including his controlling ways.

The 31-year-old explained that her husband lied about their home being burglarized to “teach her a lesson” about forgetting to set the alarm at their home.

“What’s in the dark will come to light,” Quad captioned a video of  Sweet Tea’s confession “I tried to tell “the people”. We often in society look at a person’s title and assume that makes them perfect & of good character. Truth is people are people and titles don’t make them perfect!

Vindication is MINE.”

What do YOU think about Miss Quad explaining the bachelorette party crashing controversy?

 

Was her appearance at the party fair or foul?

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Reality TV
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.