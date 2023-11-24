Bossip Video

A Real Housewife of Potomac got “yelled at” by the husband of her bestie and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip of her recapping the convo.

On this Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, viewers will see Gizelle Bryant meeting with her fellow “Green Eyed Bandit”, Robyn Dixon.

Gizelle tells her best friend that her husband Juan Dixon recently “came for her” in light of comments she made about rumors of his infidelity.

“He was yelling at me because you told him that Gizelle doesn’t believe anything that you told me,” she tells Robyn.

According to Robyn however, the former Coppin State basketball coach wasn’t necessarily yelling, he just has bad hearing post-COVID so he talks in a loud tone.

In a confessional Gizelle shares that Juan let her know that while he’s a “sexual dude” he did not sleep with the woman from Canada whom he previously admitted to having inappropriate communication with.

“I did not, I did not, I did not have sex with her!” Gizelle recalls Juan saying.

Robyn clarified in her own confessional however that his words we a bit more explicit.

“I did not stick my thing in her!” she says her hubby said.

This convo comes after Robyn was subjected to an intervention from Gizelle, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, and Ashley Darby who were concerned after Juan was spotted at a laundromat and nail salon with a female friend.

Sunday’s episode is titled “In a Pickle,”, check out an official episode description below.

Karen invites all of the couples to a fun day of pickleball, but things get heated on and off the court. Candiace comes face-to-face with Robyn and Gizelle. Everyone is surprised when a certain husband makes an appearance. Nneka confronts Wendy with some shocking allegations.

A new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on Bravo.