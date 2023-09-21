Bossip Video

Summer’s over which means it’s time to debate what was the official “Song Of Summer” with entries from Latto, Cardi B, Young Nudy, and more.

The sweltering heat is fading, some of the leaves are falling, and Halloween is near. This means Summer is coming to a close and New Year’s will be here in the blink of an eye. Now we can officially argue what song was 2023’s Song of the Summer. This summer the ladies came with the heat time and time again. The list is in no particular order as we can’t pick just one.

However, you can pick one and let us know on X by tweeting us @Bossip.

BOSSIP’s 2023 Song of the Summer Contenders

Latto Featuring Cardi B “Put It On The Floor Again”

When Latto released “Put It On The Floor” the beat along and her bars slid the track in the discussion. However, the remix with Cardi B has been on repeat all summer. You can’t escape the song even if you tried. During this year’s Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash, the song got the biggest crowd response by far.

Play

Young Nudy Featuring 21 Savage “Peaches & Eggplants”

For some reason, the Men couldn’t hang this summer but one track gave the ladies a run for their money. Nudy and 21 Savage delivered a catch adlib-backed heater with P&E. The remix featured Latto and Sexyy Red who without a doubt dominated the summer musically.

Play

SZA – “Snooze”

SZA’s album has been in rotation since it dropped but one song from the album has outpaced the others. “Snooze” has a chokehold on everyone. It’s not even an upbeat song but it’s very much in the conversation.

Play

Gunna “fukumean”

Gunna’s post-jail album featured absolutely no one else but himself and he still managed to make a heater. Additionally, the song has become the biggest of his career and marks a great to start to the next chapter of his career.

Play

Sexyy Redd “Pound Town”

At this point, half the list could feature every song Sexyy Red touched this summer. However, one sticks out way above the others and that’s “Pound Town”. An insane beat from Tay Keith, unforgettable quotable lyrics, and a smash remix featuring Nicki Minaj are enough to be in the conversation.

Play

Quavo Featuring Future- “Turn Yo Clic Up”

Let’s be honest Quavo’s album was a miss but we will accept it because it came with one missile. “Turn Yo Clic Up” features a signature Pluto verse with subs for Russell Wilson and his “collection”. The song is a banger and has been played back-to-back outside since its release.

Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

Ice Spice is trying her best to translate the vitality of her brand into record sales. As her label’s successor to 6ix9ine in terms of visibility, you can tell they learned from their prior client. Her music is catchy, she’s brand friendly, and like it or not she has some heaters. “Princess Diana” was a fan favorite from day one and fans got their dream remix with Nicki Minaj.

Play

Those are just a few of our pics continue to the next page to see some of our honorable mentions. ‘