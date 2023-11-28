Happy RHOvember!

We couldn’t let RHOvember get away without celebrating THEE pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. who’ve been running the 11th month for 101 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service.

Since 1922, the storied organization has shined at the forefront of societal contributions with notable members including Hattie McDaniel (the first Black woman to win an Academy Award), Marsha Ambrosius, Wendy Raquel Robinson, our American Idol Fantasia Barrino.

The Grammy-nominated singer joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. as an honorary member alongside Grammy-nominated singer Alexis Jones, Emmy-nominated event producer Yvonne Mcnair, and OSMO’s Global Head of Communications Shawn Smith on the final day of Centennial Founders’ Month.

Founded on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young educators, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. now boasts over 100,000 members in over 500 chapters that emphasize social action and community impact in their commitment to serve.

Last year in Indianapolis, the organization celebrated its milestone Centennial where thousands of SGRhos gathered for exciting festivities that included a star-studded concert featuring Charlie Wilson, Kirk Franklin, Doug E. Fresh, and more.

“There’s a lot of energy, a lot of happiness, said Rasheeda S. Liberty, International Grand Basileus, in an interview with Forbes. “There’s an excitement growing in the sisterhood. We’ve built an extreme amount of confidence for the great work that we’ve done for the last 100 hundred years as a self-sustaining organization of predominantly women of color. We’re just extremely excited for this wonderful time in Sigma Gamma Rho’s history.”

