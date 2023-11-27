We’re thankful for these thirst traps you’re about to receive
Back at it again with our annual helping of Thanksgiving thirst traps and treats amid a chaotic week dominated by Diddy getting hit with multiple sexual assault lawsuits, Teyana Taylor breaking her silence on ‘leaked’ secret divorce from Iman Shumpert, Beyoncé reuniting with Destiny’s Child at star-studded Renaissance film world premiere, Cardi B linking up with Patti LaBelle for turkey day shenanigans, Megan Thee Stallion revealing her retirement from freaknastiness, Fantasia shutting down the Bayou Classic with Southern University, and much more.
As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Coi Leray making her debut on the series after turning heads at Toxic King Future‘s 40th birthday bash in Vegas.
The “No More Parties” rapper stunned at the star-studded affair that brought out YG, Zaytoven, Southside, DJ Clue, DJ Esco, Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, French Montana, Lance Stephenson, the Clermont Twins, Flo Milli, and more to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
In a major fashion power move, the stylish rapper/philosopher announced his luxurious LANVIN LAB collab featuring accessories and ready-to-wear pieces available in select stores/lanvin.com.
“I created a vibe with this collection, something you can feel when you wear it,” said Future about the drop. “Jeanne Lanvin drew inspiration from her life and lifestyle. We are the same in that way we create from experience.”
This year’s compilation features SZA delivering heat along with Lira Galore and Ice Spice giving us what we needed.
There’s also big baddie energy from Kanye‘s ex-boo Chaney Jones, K. Michelle, and Tanya Denise so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of Thanksgiving meats and treats on the flip.
