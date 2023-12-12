Bossip Video

After delivering her latest album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj is preparing to go on tour with a few festival stops in between.

Fresh off breaking Spotify’s record for the biggest weekend debut by a female hip-hop artist with her project that featured Drake, J. Cole, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, the head Barb in charge is blessing her fans.

According to Variety, in 2024 Nicki Minaj is heading out on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” that goes from Oakland to Berlin, Germany.

The tour will also be making pitstops at Dreamville Festival and Rolling Loud.

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” World Tour

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California* Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival* Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2 Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena (*Festival Performance)

If you want tickets to see the Queen, visit NickiMinajOfficial.com for the general sale on December 15th.

Who do YOU think will join Nicki Minaj on her tour?