Bossip Video

 

After delivering her latest album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj is preparing to go on tour with a few festival stops in between.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Catherine Powell / Getty

Fresh off breaking Spotify’s record for the biggest weekend debut by a female hip-hop artist with her project that featured Drake, J. Cole, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, the head Barb in charge is blessing her fans.

Related Stories

According to Variety, in 2024 Nicki Minaj is heading out on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” that goes from Oakland to Berlin, Germany.

The tour will also be making pitstops at Dreamville Festival and Rolling Loud.

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” World Tour

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

(*Festival Performance)

If you want tickets to see the Queen, visit NickiMinajOfficial.com for the general sale on December 15th.

Who do YOU think will join Nicki Minaj on her tour?

Categories: Live Performance
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.