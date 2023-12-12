After delivering her latest album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj is preparing to go on tour with a few festival stops in between.
Fresh off breaking Spotify’s record for the biggest weekend debut by a female hip-hop artist with her project that featured Drake, J. Cole, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, the head Barb in charge is blessing her fans.
According to Variety, in 2024 Nicki Minaj is heading out on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” that goes from Oakland to Berlin, Germany.
The tour will also be making pitstops at Dreamville Festival and Rolling Loud.
Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” World Tour
Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
(*Festival Performance)
If you want tickets to see the Queen, visit NickiMinajOfficial.com for the general sale on December 15th.
Who do YOU think will join Nicki Minaj on her tour?
