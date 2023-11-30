Spotify Unveils It’s 2023 Wrapped Campaign– SZA, Drake, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift & More Dominate Among Fans

It’s that time of the year, Spotify has launched its 2023 Spotify Wrapped Campaign revealing the top artists, podcasts, and more.

One of the biggest signs the year is about to blow past in a hurry is the announcement of Spotify’s wrapped campaign. This year’s campaign is underway and if you’ve been on social media you probably have seen dozens of posts already. If you haven’t checked your own Wrapped yet you can head to Spotify.com/Wrapped or check in your Spotify app. Along with your personalized results the campaign gives us a rare insight into the data behind the music with the year-end top lists.

If you haven’t seen the top list don’t worry we have you covered below. If you’d like to hear more about the list you can listen to Spotify’s podcast breaking it all down by clicking here.

Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped Top Lists (Globally)

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

The Weeknd

Drake

Peso Pluma

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

“Kill Bill” by SZA

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook

“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

Midnights by Taylor Swift

SOS by SZA

Starboy by The Weeknd

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by KAROL G

Top Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Huberman Lab

anything goes with Emma Chamberlain

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Top Sports Podcasts Globally

New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (US)

Pardon My Take (US)

The Bill Simmons Podcast (US)

Fozcast – The Ben Foster Podcast (UK)

Fantasy Footballers – Fantasy Football Podcast (US)

Most Anticipated Global Podcast Launches by a U.S. Creator

Hot Mess with Alix Earle

What Now? with Trevor Noah

Strike Force Five

The Deck Investigates

The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark

Spotify 2023 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

Taylor Swift

Drake

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Bad Bunny

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

“Kill Bill” by SZA

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums

One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen

SOS by SZA

Midnights by Taylor Swift

HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin

Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen

Top Podcasts in the U.S.

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Crime Junkie

This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

The Daily