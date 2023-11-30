Spotify Unveils It's 2023 Wrapped Campaign
Spotify Unveils It’s 2023 Wrapped Campaign– SZA, Drake, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift & More Dominate Among Fans
It’s that time of the year, Spotify has launched its 2023 Spotify Wrapped Campaign revealing the top artists, podcasts, and more.
One of the biggest signs the year is about to blow past in a hurry is the announcement of Spotify’s wrapped campaign. This year’s campaign is underway and if you’ve been on social media you probably have seen dozens of posts already. If you haven’t checked your own Wrapped yet you can head to Spotify.com/Wrapped or check in your Spotify app. Along with your personalized results the campaign gives us a rare insight into the data behind the music with the year-end top lists.
If you haven’t seen the top list don’t worry we have you covered below. If you’d like to hear more about the list you can listen to Spotify’s podcast breaking it all down by clicking here.
Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped Top Lists (Globally)
Most-Streamed Artists Globally
Peso Pluma
Most-Streamed Songs Globally
“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
“Kill Bill” by SZA
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
“Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook
“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
Most-Streamed Albums Globally
Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
Midnights by Taylor Swift
SOS by SZA
Starboy by The Weeknd
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by KAROL G
Top Podcasts Globally
Call Her Daddy
Huberman Lab
anything goes with Emma Chamberlain
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Top Sports Podcasts Globally
New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (US)
Pardon My Take (US)
The Bill Simmons Podcast (US)
Fozcast – The Ben Foster Podcast (UK)
Fantasy Footballers – Fantasy Football Podcast (US)
Most Anticipated Global Podcast Launches by a U.S. Creator
Hot Mess with Alix Earle
What Now? with Trevor Noah
Strike Force Five
The Deck Investigates
The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark
Spotify 2023 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists
U.S. Most-Streamed Artists
Taylor Swift
Drake
The Weeknd
Bad Bunny
U.S. Most-Streamed Songs
“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
“Kill Bill” by SZA
“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
U.S. Most-Streamed Albums
One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen
SOS by SZA
Midnights by Taylor Swift
HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin
Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen
Top Podcasts in the U.S.
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Crime Junkie
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
The Daily
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.