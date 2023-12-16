Bossip Video

After the massive success of her Renaissance World Tour Beyoncé is reportedly close to joining the Billionaire Club.

What’s better than one billionaire? Well, you know the answer. For years people have speculated Beyoncé is probably already a billionaire or at least close to it. In an era where everyone puts their business on social media or leaks it to the press, Bey minds her business. If Beyoncé was a billionaire she for sure isn’t going to tell us.

According to Forbes, if we are going off signs and public information the Queen is almost at the finish line to join the Billionaire club.

If you’re curious about what’s changed to get her so close it’s thanks to her culture-shifting Renaissance World Tour. It was a massive outing and unless you lived under a rock you saw how she packed the stadiums night after night. Before the tour, her estimated net worth was $540 million but when she returned home she brought the total to around $800 Million.

Additionally, her music catalog alone is estimated to be worth $300 Million currently.

We know the Renaissance album is just the first act so her catalogs worth will grow in the future. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is currently in theaters and clocked an impressive $27.4 million in its opening weekend.

We might as well pop champagne for Billion Bey because her Billionaire status is pretty much a done deal.