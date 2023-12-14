You know why you’re here

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Jonathan Majors scampering away from his assault accuser in newly released footage, Megan Thee Stallion dragging ex-boo Pardi for admitting to cheating amid messy press tour, Oprah revealing studio execs wanted Beyoncé or Rihanna in The Color Purple, Diddy losing his Hulu reality show, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Nicki Minaj making her return to the series after dropping her long-awaited Pink Friday 2 album featuring Drake, J. Cole, Future, 50 Cent, Lil Uzi Vert, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and more.

Naturally, the Barbz went crazy over the record-breaking album, especially buzzy track “FTCU” (f**k the club up) where the 41-year-old rapper seemingly takes aim at Megan Thee Stallion and Latto.

‘”Stay in your Tory lane, b***h, I’m not Iggy,” she rapped over a thunderous beat produced by ATL Jacob.

The reference stems from Tory Lanez‘s August conviction for shooting Megan in the feet.

In an eyebrow-raising plot twist, the public later learned that the Aussie rapper wrote a character letter to the judge on the entertainer’s behalf.

It was all good between Nicki and Megan when they collabed on hit track “Hot Girl Summer” before seemingly falling out soon after.

On Queen Radio, Nicki shared a story about a rapper encouraging her to drink while pregnant during an episode of the podcast. Fans immediately thought she was referring to Megan.

“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want to drink because you were, you know at the time possibly pregnant…because you were actively trying to have a baby…Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic!'” she said. “Imagine posting photos that you are pregnant and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations but then when you post that Beyonce sent you flowers congratulating you… the person then tries to attempt to send you flowers thinking ‘Oh, I can use this opportunity as I use everyone else.” “She’ll post that I sent her flowers. I didn’t even let them sh**s in my mother f****n house”, she sneered.

Minaj failed to name the rapper in question but a fan attempted to the connect the dots and mentioned Megan about the tale.

As for Latto, well, she certainly appears to be the target on a track from the album titled “Fallin 4 You.”

“Picture not listenin’ when I said you would dread that/I mean locs, ho, you’s a chop ho/ I’m number one, y’all go argue over top four …”

As BOSSIP previously reported, the entertainers have eTussled on multiple occasions including a viral blowup where Latto posted a recording of an argument between her and the Trini gyal to prove Minaj was a “40-year-old bully.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Tori Brixx and Rosa Acosta giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Daalischus, Dulce Moon, and Gracie Bon so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.