Remy Ma recently celebrated her 43rd birthday but claims she is a mere 35 because her years behind bars don’t count!

The Hip Hop legend celebrated her born day with a surprise Prohibition-themed party organized by friends at Casa De Lobo in Jersey City earlier this week.

“I appreciate all of you coming to my 35th birthday party”, the “Conceited” rapper said with gratitude, “I don’t f**king count the ones I was in prison and I don’t count the ones during COVID.”

A judge sentenced the Terror Squad rapper to eight years in prison for assaulting a woman with a firearm in 2007 outside a Manhattan club. The Hop Hop star came home in 2014 after serving 6 years.

Remy wore a shimmering champagne gown with a thigh-climbing split, a custom white boa and a diamond headpiece. The entertainer posted a photo from the night on her Instagram page, captioning the photo, “Gemini Gang. Thank you to everyone that made my birthday special.”

Remy Ma’s Prohibition Surprise Birthday Party Brought Out The Hip-Hop Legends

TMZ reports one of the rapper’s all-time favorite rappers, Mase, made a guest appearance shortly before the night’s end. performed his classic hit, “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down.” The former Bad Boy rapper stated he wouldn’t show up for anyone else’s birthday party but hers.

Remy’s hubby, Papoose, shared the moment on his IG page, writing, “Surprised the Queen @remyma with 1 of her fav rappers. Felt good to see her genuinely surprised & happy. She’s made my born day special so many times. This was well deserved.”

Fat Joe enjoyed the festivities in the speakeasy-style lounge in addition to Fabolous and Maino. Rem’s long-time bestieenjoyed the festivities in the speakeasy-style lounge in addition toand

The “All The Way Up” rapper turned 43 on May 30.

Papoose hosted the bootyleggin’ birthday bash and beamed as he watched his wife enjoy her night. The couple married in 2016 after their wedding plans fell through before her 2008 incarceration.

The Brooklyn-born rapper gushed over his life partner and the “amazing” party held. He noted that it met the high standards of his “Queen of all Queens,” TMZ reports. The celebration was an absolute joy, but Papoose professes 15 years of marriage to Remy made him the happiest rapper alive.

Cheers to another year around the sun!