2023 was another Golden Corral buffet of premium shenanigans from Pound Town to Montgomery, Alabama where Ancestrally-Charged African-American Avengers dragged anglo-aggressors into the alabaster abyss during the now-infamous “Fade In The Water.”
There was chair-swangin’ and pain-brangin’ everywhere during the chaotic scene that immediately blew up the whole entire internet.
Easily the greatest moment of 2023, the now-infamous “Riverboat Rumble” stirred up HILARIOUS jokes, memes, and commentary in yet another example of Black Twitter being the epicenter of entertainment.
It was a year of SkeeYees, super freaky pop-pops, shiny Renaissance fabrics, and the hoaxiest hoax of all hoaxes committed by Cheez-It-dusted viral villain Carlee Russell.
After days of confusion and public scrutiny, Russell admitted that she was not abducted after “stopping to check on a baby walking alone.”
There was no baby on Alabama’s Interstate I459 and the entire thing was described as an “elaborate” hoax
Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, sent a statement to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis confirming that her kidnapping was a farce.
“Dear Chief Derzis, my client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf: There was no kidnapping on July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident, but this was a single act done by herself,’’ Anthony wrote according to AL.com.
Russell was eventually found guilty of two misdemeanor crimes, false reporting to law enforcement authorities, and falsely reporting an incident with the judge recommending that she pay $18,000 in restitution and spend six months in jail per charge for a total of one year.
Overall, 2023 was a charcuterie platter of WTFery with Kelis (reportedly) bringing her milkshake to Bill Murray‘s yard, krusty Karens Karening around town, and Jada Pinkett Smith telling ALL of her business (EVERY BIT OF IT) to anyone who would listen.
What was your fave BOSSIP headline of 2023? Tell us down below and enjoy ALL of the BEST BOSSIP headlines of the year on the flip.
