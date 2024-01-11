Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom are beefing online, and the Dancehall dazzlers’ fiery rap feud has reached a new (low) level amid claims of one of them “sacrificing” their parent for fame. “Ur playing a dangerous game!” warned one of the ladies.

Over the last three days, the British-Jamaican rapper and the Jamaican singer have been trading jabs on social media and making petty diss tracks at one another — all because they both have reportedly had a romantic past with Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy. Now, Don wants to take their internet spat offline and into the streets due to Kingdom’s latest stunt.

On Jan. 10, Kingdom dropped a fiery diss track against Don called “Steff Lazarus,” in which she claimed the latter “sacrificed” her brother and father. She also alleged that the “Dip” hitmaker slept with her uncle and had a child at the age of 15.

“The world don’t know weh yuh family overseas ah do. Ya sacrifice yah daddy, shoulda sacrificed yah bredda, too.”

The salacious diss track eventually made its way back to Don, who vehemently denied all of the claims made by the Jamaican baddie.

Referring to Kingdom as “Twinki,” the Birmingham-bred femcee clapped back at her rival via her Instagram Stories, telling fans that she couldn’t “respect” the rhymer for all of the “lies” told in her explosive tune.

Don, 32, also warned the 25-year-old singer to stand down. “Ur playing a dangerous game,” the bombshell rapper penned on Jan. 10.

She went on to slam the “made up stores” in Kingdom’s diss track and pled for the rising singer to come outside and “fight.”

“Sleep with my uncle ?? Sacrificing my dad ??? What kind of lies,” Don added. “Honestly do you feel good saying that knowing ur talking crap. Just come fight me and done cuz ur sick for making up s*** like that for some likes. It’s seriously not even funny. You can shame me with the truth any day but I got a son that would hear these lies and I’m not with it.”

Before signing off, the “Hurtin’ Me” artist told Kingdom to go “spend some time” with her new boo, Pardison Fontaine.

“Jesus he must be so sick and tired of you now,” she added.

Stefflon Don says she can’t respect & won’t respond to Jada Kingdom because she’s telling lies pic.twitter.com/zOcXOBYv1r — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) January 11, 2024

The clapback prompted Jada to get online and defend herself.

On Instagram Live, Kingdom insisted that she researched and fact-checked all of the eyebrow-raising claims made in her song.

“I never told one lie pon you! Mi done figure yuh out already, yuh pull di victim cree pon mi,” wrote Jada. “Suh jus drop yuh ting dem and Gwan do yuh ting! this was fun!! mi a gi yuh di win babes, i’m sure alot of people do too! yuh bad maam. Take care.”

Jada Kingdom’s Insta live pic.twitter.com/pcuWihglhW — The UnXpected Media (@Unxpected_Media) January 11, 2024

Hit the flip to see how the Stefflon Don Vs. Jada Kingdom beef started.