Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom are beefing online, and the Dancehall dazzlers’ fiery rap feud has reached a new (low) level amid claims of one of them “sacrificing” their parent for fame. “Ur playing a dangerous game!” warned one of the ladies.
Over the last three days, the British-Jamaican rapper and the Jamaican singer have been trading jabs on social media and making petty diss tracks at one another — all because they both have reportedly had a romantic past with Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy. Now, Don wants to take their internet spat offline and into the streets due to Kingdom’s latest stunt.
On Jan. 10, Kingdom dropped a fiery diss track against Don called “Steff Lazarus,” in which she claimed the latter “sacrificed” her brother and father. She also alleged that the “Dip” hitmaker slept with her uncle and had a child at the age of 15.
“The world don’t know weh yuh family overseas ah do. Ya sacrifice yah daddy, shoulda sacrificed yah bredda, too.”
The salacious diss track eventually made its way back to Don, who vehemently denied all of the claims made by the Jamaican baddie.
Referring to Kingdom as “Twinki,” the Birmingham-bred femcee clapped back at her rival via her Instagram Stories, telling fans that she couldn’t “respect” the rhymer for all of the “lies” told in her explosive tune.
Don, 32, also warned the 25-year-old singer to stand down. “Ur playing a dangerous game,” the bombshell rapper penned on Jan. 10.
She went on to slam the “made up stores” in Kingdom’s diss track and pled for the rising singer to come outside and “fight.”
“Sleep with my uncle ?? Sacrificing my dad ??? What kind of lies,” Don added. “Honestly do you feel good saying that knowing ur talking crap. Just come fight me and done cuz ur sick for making up s*** like that for some likes. It’s seriously not even funny. You can shame me with the truth any day but I got a son that would hear these lies and I’m not with it.”
Before signing off, the “Hurtin’ Me” artist told Kingdom to go “spend some time” with her new boo, Pardison Fontaine.
“Jesus he must be so sick and tired of you now,” she added.
The clapback prompted Jada to get online and defend herself.
On Instagram Live, Kingdom insisted that she researched and fact-checked all of the eyebrow-raising claims made in her song.
“I never told one lie pon you! Mi done figure yuh out already, yuh pull di victim cree pon mi,” wrote Jada. “Suh jus drop yuh ting dem and Gwan do yuh ting! this was fun!! mi a gi yuh di win babes, i’m sure alot of people do too! yuh bad maam. Take care.”
Hit the flip to see how the Stefflon Don Vs. Jada Kingdom beef started.
Why are Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom beefing?
Don and Kingdom’s internet spat kicked off on Jan. 8, after the former dropped a revamped version of her hit single “Dat A Dat.” Inside the updated song, Don accused Kingdom of sleeping with her ex-boyfriend Burna Boy, something that Burna seemingly confirmed himself.
Dancehall Mag reports that on the remix of Byron Messia’s “Talibans”, the African Giant rapped about Jada having the “best pum pum in Kingston” and said he “buy ah Birkin for Jada Kingdom.”
On “Dat A Dat” Stefflon raps;
“Top gyal, never sell p**** yet, never f** a man fi go land pon a jet, yuh never f*** my man, dutty gyal, we did leff, tell Twinki say a this, mi a say one man to me, middle come in like yuh forgot dem, gyal full a man like dung a dovecot, them nah kill nobody but dem a buss shot, 50 man, how yuh do yuh body like dat?”
After the song went viral, Kingdom hopped on Instagram Live to ask Don if her shady track was aimed at her. The singer said she was confused as to why the British rapper was making a big stink online over “a man” — in this case, Burna Boy — that was clearly for “everybody and said that her “p*** [is] blessed.”
“Unuh a listen the wrong part a di song. Me jus’ wah know who aguh get di box!” she said per Complex. ” Cause every ting else a facts, ‘cause my pu**y blessed—right through! Me jus’ wah know who aguh get di box. A dat me a ask ‘bout.”
The duo’s back and forth continued on January 9 when Don confirmed that she was talking trash about the Kingston native, which pushed the former to drop her diss track, “London Bed.”
On the song, Kingdom poked fun at Don’s relationship with Burna Boy and made insults about the rhymer’s alleged tummy tuck and alleged in Patois that she’s a drug addict and alleged paid sex worker with multiple addictions.
“Dead Gyal Walking” is what led to Kingdom releasing “Steff Lazarus.”
Sean Paul Wants Kingdom & Don To Settle Their Differences
Sean Paul recently stepped in to try to quell the tension between Don and Kingdom. On Jan. 10, the famous Jamaican rap star urged for the duo to “live better” and settle their spat.
“DOE LOVE THIS NOT ONE TALL. WOMAN SHOULD B WARRIORS YES. BUT 4 A CAUSE. U SHOULD LEAD THE WAY MORALLY 4 THE FAM,” he added in the caption.
“MEN GET HEATED. U CALM US DOWN. HOW CAN WE CALM DOWN IF YALL DOIN DAT 2. 2 BEAUTIFUL BLACK WOMAN. LIVE BETA. SET A BETA EXAMPLE PLS. 4 THE CULTURE MAH BEG UNO. 4 THE KIDS. 4 THE YOUNGER FEMALES. @stefflondon @jadakingdomDONE TALK!!!”
