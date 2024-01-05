Well, hello there, Jada Kingdom
Social media is buzzing over Pardison Fontaine‘s thicccc new gyalfriend Jada Kingdom clapping her copious Caribbean cakes in a now-viral video that sent fans into a frenzy on New Year’s Day.
Oh yes, she’s quite the generational TALENT who set off strong gusts of twerk wind across social media.
— Rasheed Sunflower ツ (@AoCIzzy) January 2, 2024
As previously reported, the Jamaican baddie trended after being accused of slithering into Megan Thee Stallion‘s bed with Pardison Fontaine.
Megan spilled the tea in her latest single “Cobra” where she revealed that she went through a bad breakup caused by infidelity.
The Hot Girl rapped, “Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping/ Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take.”
Naturally, fans assumed the lyrics were about her ex-boo Pardison Fontaine and his current girlfriend Jada Kingdom who posted a photo of flowers she received from Pardi coincidentally on the same day that “Cobra” dropped.
It looks like Jada Kingdom received this beautiful floral arrangement from a special someone!! pic.twitter.com/hQMsaIZdQa
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 3, 2023
“It better not have been u in that bed 😭,” wrote one fan.
“Whyyy do they always cheat with the most UNSUCCESSFUL, UNCOORDINATED, UNGODLY, UNCIVILIZED girls!” added another.
On Twitter, the accusations continued.
I see why Pardi cheated on Megan w/ this Jada Kingdom gal cus this is generational cheating material… pic.twitter.com/3A5mORVbvN
— Van (@vanman_1000) November 4, 2023
The Kingston native eventually broke her silence with some shade towards the Hotties and “their President” Megan Thee Stallion,
“Sooo I guess I knew the lyrics before it dropped? Right and I decided to post my flowers 8 hours before as a “hint hint it’s me guys” HUH???? why??? the internet is a special place.
I know it’s gonna drive y’all crazy not to have someone specific to terrorize for y’all president but it wasn’t me,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
She continued, “Don’t insert me in sh*t that got NOTHING to do with me, How did the math equal ME?! Plus dat sh*t dumb as f*ck!”
As for her new man, her man, her man Pardison Fontaine, well, he continued to get dragged in his comment section on social media with one fan most recently writing, “Getting a “FEMINIST” tattoo then cheating on a woman at her lowest point is WILD.”
Do you think Jada Kingdom is the next big Jamaican artist? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over her cake-clapping prowess on the flip.
— Rasheed Sunflower ツ (@AoCIzzy) January 2, 2024
Still thinking about that Jada kingdom video 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/6thXsXCvkL
— ☆ (@shanicalspink) January 3, 2024
going from megan the stallion to jada kingdom is sumn that’s supposed to happened to the nigga that cure cancer, end world hunger, or me! not a nigga like pardi wtf
— Old Man Tinkus 👴🏾 (@MrThugChip) January 2, 2024
Every day I wake up I get mad cause Jada Kingdom being with Pardi smh pic.twitter.com/DIBjkfcC7u
— MamaBear🧸 (@xococogalore) January 3, 2024
Me when I saw that Pardi & Jada video pic.twitter.com/Fhn8FzZZWk
— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) January 3, 2024
Jada Kingdom over there with Pardi when she should be with me pic.twitter.com/d5kgqbC048
— Sunshine. 🚩 (@JLaCocaina) January 2, 2024
Pardi ain’t have to be a good nigga at all & has dated Meg thee Stallion & Jada Kingdom
Idk what the moral to the story is no more
I haven’t prayed for many ppls downfalls but that might be where I’m at pic.twitter.com/tAUYudX6AE
— Nigerian Giant (@SheWantsTheVic) January 3, 2024
