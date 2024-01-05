Well, hello there, Jada Kingdom

Social media is buzzing over Pardison Fontaine‘s thicccc new gyalfriend Jada Kingdom clapping her copious Caribbean cakes in a now-viral video that sent fans into a frenzy on New Year’s Day.

Oh yes, she’s quite the generational TALENT who set off strong gusts of twerk wind across social media.

As previously reported, the Jamaican baddie trended after being accused of slithering into Megan Thee Stallion‘s bed with Pardison Fontaine.

Megan spilled the tea in her latest single “Cobra” where she revealed that she went through a bad breakup caused by infidelity.

The Hot Girl rapped, “Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping/ Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take.”

Naturally, fans assumed the lyrics were about her ex-boo Pardison Fontaine and his current girlfriend Jada Kingdom who posted a photo of flowers she received from Pardi coincidentally on the same day that “Cobra” dropped.

It looks like Jada Kingdom received this beautiful floral arrangement from a special someone!! pic.twitter.com/hQMsaIZdQa — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 3, 2023

“It better not have been u in that bed 😭,” wrote one fan. “Whyyy do they always cheat with the most UNSUCCESSFUL, UNCOORDINATED, UNGODLY, UNCIVILIZED girls!” added another.

On Twitter, the accusations continued.

I see why Pardi cheated on Megan w/ this Jada Kingdom gal cus this is generational cheating material… pic.twitter.com/3A5mORVbvN — Van (@vanman_1000) November 4, 2023

The Kingston native eventually broke her silence with some shade towards the Hotties and “their President” Megan Thee Stallion,

“Sooo I guess I knew the lyrics before it dropped? Right and I decided to post my flowers 8 hours before as a “hint hint it’s me guys” HUH???? why??? the internet is a special place. I know it’s gonna drive y’all crazy not to have someone specific to terrorize for y’all president but it wasn’t me,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She continued, “Don’t insert me in sh*t that got NOTHING to do with me, How did the math equal ME?! Plus dat sh*t dumb as f*ck!”

As for her new man, her man, her man Pardison Fontaine, well, he continued to get dragged in his comment section on social media with one fan most recently writing, “Getting a “FEMINIST” tattoo then cheating on a woman at her lowest point is WILD.”

Do you think Jada Kingdom is the next big Jamaican artist? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over her cake-clapping prowess on the flip.