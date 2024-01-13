Happy Founders’ Day!

We’ve gathered here today to salute the dynamic women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrating 111 years of moving forward with fortitude as the devastating divas of the Divine Nine.

Founded by 22 women at Howard University in 1913, the storied organization blossomed from a collective desire to promote academic excellence while providing assistance to those in need.

In March of 1913, the Founders performed their first public act by participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C.

For over a century, they’ve provided support through established programs in local communities throughout the world.

Since its founding, more than 300,000 women have joined the sisterhood of predominantly Black, college educated women.

Today, the globally revered sorority has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica, and the Republic of Korea.

Notable members of the organization include Cicely Tyson, Shirley Chisholm, Aretha Franklin, Angela Bassett, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mara Brock Akil, Andra Day, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brandee Evans, Ledisi, and many more committed to constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community.

“Thank you to the dynamic women of @DSTinc1913! I am honored as one of your newest Sorors! #DST100YEARS,” Bassett tweeted after being inducted in 2013.

How are you celebrating the Deltas today? Tell us down below and peep the most devastating Deltas in the game on the flip.