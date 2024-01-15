It’s a serious matter!

You know we had to celebrate the mirror-mesmerizing ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated who’ve spent the last 116 years exemplifying excellence while representing the true meaning of “service to all mankind.”

The storied organization started as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished as a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership across the globe.

As Alpha Kappa Alpha has grown, it has maintained its focus on the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world.

Notable members of the organization include Maya Angelou, Phylicia Rashad, Toni Morrison, Lynn Whitfield, Yolanda Adams, Vice President Kamala Harris, and many more who continue to inspire generations of dynamic Black women.

In 2021, an especially star-studded class including Tracee Ellis Ross, Cynthia Erivo, basketball legend Lisa Leslie, journalist Robin Roberts, business executive Ursula M. Burns, famed costume designer Ruth E. Carter, film producer Debra Martin Chase, and The Color Purple author Alice Walker was inducted as honorary members.

Last year, Auntie Patti headlined the 2023 class of honorary inductees including Gospel star/syndicated radio host Erica Campbell, America’s most decorated Track & Field Olympian Allyson Felix, and trailblazing public servant Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.

How are you celebrating the AKAs today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the absolute baddest AKAs in the game on the flip.