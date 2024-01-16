1 of 4

The 75th annual Emmys took place Monday and stars flooded L.A.’s Peacock Theater elegantly and extravagantly in stunning fashion.

2024 Emmys

Some of your faves were stunning style standouts and you’ve got to see their platinum carpet looks for yourself.

Seen on the scene was Sheryl Lee Ralph who wowed while wearing Christian Siriano.

Per the usual, the stunning actress was styled by her daughter Ivy Coco and it was a family affair as she brought her hubby, Vincent Hughes, as her date.

The entire Ralph family also assembled for a photo after the ceremony.

Also spotted was Taraji P. Henson who wore custom Atelier Versace.

The eggplant-colored look was via iconic style team Wayman and Micah.

Makeup-wise, her face was painted by Saisha Beecham for L’Oréal Paris who used products including the L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Foundation and L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick to bring the look to life.

Also, eye-catching was Taaji’s elegant ponytail via Tym Wallace for L’Oréal Paris who used the L’Oréal Paris EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray and  L’Oréal Paris’ Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray – Unscented to keep things in place.

 

“So excited about Taraji’s look for the Emmys tonight! I was so inspired by her raspberry/eggplant colored dress that I knew I wanted her skin to be warm and for her cheeks to pop!!” Beecham said in a statement to BOSSIP about Taraji’s elegant makeup look.

“Capturing the beauty of Black women was my inspiration for Taraji’s Emmys look. I referenced the 90’s Supermodel to create a sleek, snatched, ponytail,” said Tym Wallace about slaying the actress’ strands.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t show you the fun and flirty dress that Issa Rae wore to Monday’s ceremony.

The Insecure creator brought her hubby Louis Diame as her date and donned Pamella Roland.

Also seen on the Emmys carpet scene was a glowing and gorgeous Tisha Campbell.

The stunner looked flawless in a Terani Couture gown styled by J. Bolin with makeup by iLene Gama.

Her hair was also stunningly styled by Nikk Rokks Hair.

Tisha later took the stage during the ceremony alongside her Martin costars for a reunion.

The cast including Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II made the audience laugh as they wondered why Martin was snubbed for an Emmy, and Payne joked that it was finally their time.

 

“We finally about to get our Emmy,” Payne said. “We getting our Emmy tonight. Matter of fact I got my speech on deck to ready to go.”

That of course was not happening, and the group presented the award for best lead actor in a comedy series to Jeremy Allen White for his role in The Bear.

Also seen on the 75th annual Emmys scene was a Christian Dior-wearing Quinta Brunson.

The big winner was pretty in pink in a silk dress that may or may not have needed some touch-ups with a steamer.

Also spotted was an eye-catching Niecy Nash in Greta Constantine.

She also won last night and brought her HERSband Jessica Betts as her date.

Also seen on the scene was an all-white wearing Tracee Ellis Ross…

Domonique Fishback who was nominated for her work in Swarm and wore Miu Miu…

and Janelle James who looked elegant in red.

Not to be outdone were beauties in black Laverne Cox and Garcelle Beauvais…

as well as actress Hannah Waddingham who turned heads on the carpet and onstage alongside an always dapper Colman Domingo.

YOU tell us; whose 2024 Emmys look was your fave?

