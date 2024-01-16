The 75th annual Emmys took place Monday and stars flooded L.A.’s Peacock Theater elegantly and extravagantly in stunning fashion.

Some of your faves were stunning style standouts and you’ve got to see their platinum carpet looks for yourself.

Seen on the scene was Sheryl Lee Ralph who wowed while wearing Christian Siriano.

Per the usual, the stunning actress was styled by her daughter Ivy Coco and it was a family affair as she brought her hubby, Vincent Hughes, as her date.

The entire Ralph family also assembled for a photo after the ceremony.

Also spotted was Taraji P. Henson who wore custom Atelier Versace.

The eggplant-colored look was via iconic style team Wayman and Micah.

Makeup-wise, her face was painted by Saisha Beecham for L’Oréal Paris who used products including the L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Foundation and L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick to bring the look to life.

Also, eye-catching was Taaji’s elegant ponytail via Tym Wallace for L’Oréal Paris who used the L’Oréal Paris EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray and L’Oréal Paris’ Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray – Unscented to keep things in place.

“So excited about Taraji’s look for the Emmys tonight! I was so inspired by her raspberry/eggplant colored dress that I knew I wanted her skin to be warm and for her cheeks to pop!!” Beecham said in a statement to BOSSIP about Taraji’s elegant makeup look. “Capturing the beauty of Black women was my inspiration for Taraji’s Emmys look. I referenced the 90’s Supermodel to create a sleek, snatched, ponytail,” said Tym Wallace about slaying the actress’ strands.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t show you the fun and flirty dress that Issa Rae wore to Monday’s ceremony.

The Insecure creator brought her hubby Louis Diame as her date and donned Pamella Roland.

Hit the flip for more 2024 Emmys fashion.