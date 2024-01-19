Bossip Video

Although Jeannie Mai was the first to point out the prenup in her divorce from Jeezy, now she doesn’t want the judge to enforce it just yet.

After Jeannie was reportedly “committed to trying to save her marriage,” she’s trying to stall their split. Jeezy, on the other hand, still seems ready to move forward. Maybe “real n***as don’t cheat” after all because he filed a motion to enforce the prenup that includes an infidelity clause.

TMZ reports Jeannie filed a request with Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday to deny Jeezy’s motion or delay enforcing the agreement. She wants a chance for the exchanged spouses to exchange more of their information first.

The Real host claims she didn’t have enough time to review the paperwork before she signed. According to Jeannie, she and Jeezy didn’t negotiate the terms of their prenup until less than a week before they tied the knot.

Those five days before exchanging vows weren’t enough time to go through Jeezy’s information thoroughly. Jeannie’s filing claims the last-minute contract “raises significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process.”

Now, the mom of one says she has “significant reservations” because she hasn’t “Seen It All” when it comes to Jeezy’s finances. In hindsight, his paperwork was suspiciously light.

Jeannie’s legal team says the Grammy nominee only provided one financial statement showing approximate balances and tax returns. However, she claims she has a legal right to examine all of Jeezy’s financial documents thoroughly.

“Notably absent were the comprehensive supporting financial documents that would provide a transparent and detailed view of Mr. Jenkins’ assets, liabilities and overall financial standing,” the request said, according to PageSix.

The court hasn’t yet ruled on the request. In addition to flawed financial disclosures, they have much more to contest in the divorce. Jeannie and Jeezy’s informal custody agreement over their 2-year-old daughter Monaco is also on the rocks.

At the end of 2023, Jeezy accused his ex of “gatekeeping” access to their baby girl. Jeannie denied trying to keep the father and daughter apart. She filed documents with the courts claiming it’s the “reasonable” response to concerns about the 44-year-old’s “firearms.”

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being,” the filing stated. “These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter.”

Yikes! The amicable energy seems “Way Too Gone” between the estranged exes, and Jeannie is focused strictly on business in the split.