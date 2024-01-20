Bossip Video

Are you ready for Griselda?

Big boss energy permeated through Atlanta’s iPic theater where Netflix treated a handpicked group of movemakers to a special screening of upcoming limited series Griselda.

Hosted by multimedia mogul Mona Scott-Young, the intimate affair brought out Eva Marcille, Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, Tameka Foster, Streetz 94.5 syndicated morning show co-host Ms. Shyneka, our very own Managing Editor Dani Canada, and more.

“I think watching this series, you will see we are all pushing our own kind of product…but what she [Griselda] also had was determination and passion and commitment to what it was she was doing,” said Young while introducing the first episode. “And she did it against all odds. And she did it in a world that was dominated by men.”

Following the screening, guests enjoyed a private reception with flowing themed cocktails, delicious eats, and lavish vibes at Rumi’s Kitchen in midtown.

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

In late ’80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

Check out the trailer below:





Play



Starring and executive produced by an unrecognizable Sofia Vergara, Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz who directs all six episodes.

The series also stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, and Karol G making her on screen debut.

Griselda premieres Jan. 25 on Netflix but, until then, you can witness Vergara’s incredible transformation into Griselda Blanco in the featurette below:





Play

