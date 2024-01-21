Bossip Video

This is no laughing matter, to say the least.

Kevin Hart pleaded with a judge to approve a temporary restraining order against Tasha K that would require her to remove an interview with his ex-assistant, Miesha Shakes. A video the comedienne claims is riddled with defamatory claims.

According to documents secured by Radar Online, Kevin stated his career and reputation were on the line in a declaration filed in conjunction with his lawsuit. The NACCP Image Award winner sued Tasha K last month after she posted the interview with his former assistant.

The 44-year-old asserted Miesha fabricated much of the information she shared, in addition to Tasha K attempting to blackmail him. Kevin stated that before the messy media maven released the video on her YouTube channel, an unknown individual contacted him on behalf of Tasha.

Kevin claims the person requested $250,000 in exchange for not posting the video. The father of four refused to tolerate extortion and contacted law enforcement. Kevin’s lawyer then sent Tasha a cease and desist letter.

However, she ignored it and posted the interview despite the lawful request. The funny little man responded with a lawsuit for defamation and civil extortion.

The lawsuit stated, “[Tasha] has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities.”

Kevin Hart Files A Restraining Order Against Tasha K & Miesha Shakes To Save His Career

The newly filed declaration claims the actor’s career is in jeopardy due to the alleged false claims.

Kevin wrote, “Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, the Secret Life of Pets, and others.”

The film producer added, “I also endorse various national brands, and those endorsement deals depend in part on a public perception of my reputation, respectability, and character.”