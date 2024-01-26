Megan Thee Stallion’s diss-filled “Hiss” has everyone talking and “hit dogs hollering,” including Nicki Minaj who responded with a clapback track of her own.

On Friday, Jan. 26, Megan Thee Stallion spit straight venom on her latest single, “Hiss” and the heavy-hitting song strikes at all of her biggest critics, dedicated haters, and rap rivals. In addition to the alleged BBL king and “fake accent” ting Drake, petite prisoner Tory Lanez, and her clout-chasing ex Pardison Fontaine, fans think Meg took the biggest swing at Nicki Minaj.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” Megan rapped, sending Funkmaster Flex-faced reactions across social media.

“Megan’s Law” line, referencing the federal law notifying the public about registered sex offenders, seemingly aims at Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Barbie’s Ken isn’t the only one in Hip-Hop with allegations of sexual misconduct and preying on minors, but he’s the only high-profile perpetrator making headlines about complying with the sex offender registry.

EVERYBODY WAKE UP RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/8O1Bin3qen — Sesali (@BadFatBlackGirl) January 26, 2024

In 2022, he received one year of house arrest and three years of probation for failure to register as a sex offender in California after moving into Nicki’s dreamhouse in 2019.

Petty served four years in prison for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995.

Nicki clearly felt the heat, and hysterically took to Instagram Live to respond mere minutes after the midnight release of “Hiss.”

